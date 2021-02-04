Bidgely Launches AI-Powered Smart Alerts to Accelerate Energy Efficiency, Electrification and Decarbonization Initiatives for Global Utilities and Energy Retailers

New IDC study reinforces need for more digital and personalized energy experiences for customers across age groups, notably millennials

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bidgely today introduced new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Smart Alerts for global utilities and energy retailers to deliver the next generation of web and mobile personalized energy experiences across the full customer journey. Smart Alerts enable a suite of utility-branded emails, SMS and mobile app messages that are personalized around energy consumption pattern insights and recommendations; alert types; and delivery frequency and timing. Leveraging patented AI techniques to itemize appliance-level energy usage in the home, Smart Alerts are an integral part of UtilityAI Platform solutions that support energy providers’ goals around energy efficiency, electrification, decarbonization and more.





“As noted in my recent Forbes article, the new U.S. administration is investing heavily in clean energy, and gaining consumer support for a host of new and existing utility initiatives will be essential for achieving national net-zero emissions goals by 2050,” said Bidgely Chief Business Officer Gautam Aggarwal. “Sending personalized and highly relevant communications through a variety of digital channels helps ensure no customer is left behind in a scalable and cost-effective way for energy providers. Smart Alerts not only engage consumers broadly but can take it one step further to motivate them to take meaningful action.”

IDC’s 2020 Utility Consumer Survey confirmed rising customer expectations for utility communications, revealing increased interest in more personalized content and additional digital channel offerings. Nearly 50 percent of survey respondents indicated they do not receive relevant information at the right time, and 47 percent voiced inadequacies with current utility digital channels, especially the 18-24 year old demographic. Bidgely Smart Alerts not only address these key areas of personalization and digitalization but are designed to provide the most relevant and timely information for consumers. This includes scheduled alerts around billing cycles or alerts that can be dynamically triggered as needed, such as unusual usage changes, seasonal planning and new rate offerings.

The sophisticated end-to-end customer journey for Smart Alerts promotes energy and cost savings, behavioral changes, retrofit upgrades and more through three key phases:

Recruiting : a series of alerts to motivate as many customers as possible to enroll in programs and data consent.

: a series of alerts to motivate as many customers as possible to enroll in programs and data consent. On-Boarding : alerts including welcome emails, surveys and user preferences messages.

: alerts including welcome emails, surveys and user preferences messages. Engaging: encompassing seasonal alerts, personalized best rate recommendations, bill summary/bill projection/high bill alerts, demand response/peak usage alerts, weekly highlights and more.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data – such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions – into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, whether it is smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs to TOU rate designs and tariffs; UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.

