Business Development Director at Tyto Athene, LLC Begins 16th Year on Industrial Advisory Board at University of Massachusetts Dartmouth College of Engineering

Tyto Athene’s Robert Mohr, Director of Business Development and ACUITY®, celebrates his 16th year as a member of the Industrial Advisory Board at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth College of Engineering

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GoTyto–Tyto Athene’s Director of Business Development and Director of ACUITY® Micro Data Center product line, Robert Mohr, has been named as a member of the Industrial Advisory Board (IAB) of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth (UMass Dartmouth). This year marks Robert’s 16th year as a member of the IAB at UMass Dartmouth, joining a group of engineering leaders from electrical and computer engineering industry in the Southern New England area.

Robert Mohr joined Tyto Athene five years ago as the Director of Business Development responsible for leading Tyto Athene’s global business development and capture. Most recently Robert was named as the Director of ACUITY by Tyto Athene, Tyto Athene’s product line consisting of portable micro data center and unified communications systems. Robert has dedicated his career to federal contracting and systems integration as he previously spent 33 years at General Dynamics. Robert is a long-time resident of Plymouth, Massachusetts and an active member of his community. Robert consistently shows enthusiasm for driving interest in innovation, technology and solutions that help governments and communities meet their mission needs.

Members of the Industrial Advisory Board at UMass Dartmouth are appointed by the ECE Chairperson who is an ex-officio member of the IAB. The IAB meets with faculty of the ECE department on an annual or semi-annual basis to discuss current issues, review outcomes and examine objectives of the university’s undergraduate and graduate programs. The IAB assists the ECE department in assessing the technical content and performance of its programs in Electrical Engineering and in Computer Engineering. Robert Mohr is joined on the IAB by other engineering and subject matter experts from organizations such as Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Mission Systems, and Naval Undersea Warfare Center.

For more information about the IAB, please visit the UMass Dartmouth website here.

About Tyto Athene, LLC:

Tyto Athene, LLC is a full-service systems integrator focused on helping clients accelerate their ability to make decisions by providing secure access to enterprise information throughout their operating environment. We use a wide range of technologies, innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes for its clients worldwide, including a historically proven track record of success within the Federal marketplace providing turn-key voice, data, networking and unified communications systems. Tyto Athene is also the inventor and provider of the ACUITY® Micro Data Center product line. To learn more please visit www.gotyto.com.

