CBRE and Schilling Hired to Market New Airport Cold Storage Facility: Alaska Cargo and Cold Storage

Facility is uniquely runway-adjacent at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport; ground lease is 55 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alaska Cargo and Cold Storage, LLC (ACCS) and the State of Alaska recently executed a 55-year lease agreement at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC), marking a major milestone in the development of a climate-controlled warehouse facility. With 700,000 square feet and 32.5 million cubic feet of capacity, the facility will provide ANC with a critical piece of infrastructure at the world’s sixth-busiest cargo airport.

CBRE’s David Norrie and Katrin Gist, as well as local Alaska partner Paul Schilling of Schilling Commercial Real Estate, LLC, will market the project.

Located on the Great Circle Route, ANC is within 9.5 hours of 90% of key markets in Asia, Europe and North America. Illustrating this importance, during COVID-19 air travel disruptions, ANC was the busiest airport in the world on select days in 2020. Historically, a limited supply of warehouse and transfer facilities at ANC designates ANC’s air cargo support as “gas-and-go.” The development of ACCS, located runway-adjacent and within a Foreign Trade Zone, will position ANC as a key cold chain transfer hub for global air cargo carriers.

In September 2020, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the Alaska Energy Authority (AEA) a $21 million BUILD grant to administer in support of the ACCS project.

The facility will be constructed in phases. The first phase will be roughly 190,000 square feet with plans to begin construction in the second half of 2021. When fully completed, the facility will offer cold and warm storage, quick cargo, and general warehousing options, logistics services, and auxiliary space for tenant offices.

ACCS is a joint venture of industrialist Chad Brownstein and McKinley Capital Management, LLC (McKinley Capital), which is led by Rob Gillam. Brownstein is the founder of Rocky Mountain Resources which has aggregated an industrial complex throughout the Mountain West. Gillam is the chief executive officer and chief investment officer at McKinley Capital.

About Schilling Commercial Real Estate, LLC

Paul L. Schilling has 44 years of business and real estate experience in Alaska. He opened Schilling Commercial Real Estate, LLC in 2004. Capitalizing on an extensive business background and network, Schilling has built a successful boutique firm that specializes in leasing, investment properties, commercial land, and consulting. The Schilling Commercial Real Estate client base ranges from multi-national tenants to liquidation work of commercial properties for both a bankruptcy trustee and Alaska’s largest bank.

About Alaska Cargo and Cold Storage, LLC

