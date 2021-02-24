CDW to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 2021 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that Christine A. Leahy, president and chief executive officer, CDW, and Collin B. Kebo, chief financial officer, CDW, will participate in a question and answer session at the Morgan Stanley 2021 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET. The session will be webcast live on http://investor.cdw.com. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for 180 days on the same website.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 10,000 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the company generated Net sales over $18 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

CDWPR-FI

Contacts

Investor Inquiries
Brittany A. Smith

Vice President, Investor Relations

and Financial Planning and Analysis

847-968-0238

investorrelations@cdw.com

Media Inquires
Sara Granack

Vice President, Corporate Communications

847-419-7411

mediarelations@cdw.com

Related Stories

Hunter Technology Capitalizing on FinFabrik Assets

Chubu Miraiz and MC to Launch New Assisted-Living JV

China Gas responds to China’s rural rejuvenation strategy by introducing unique Smart MicroGrid village gasification technology

HKTDC welcomes economic recovery measures in 2021/22 Budget

Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards 2020 ceremony Successfully Held on 3&4 February 2021

DSi-Digital Acquires Manufacton in Quest to Fulfill One of the Greatest Needs in AEC Marketplace

You may have missed

Is Your Company Secure On The Cloud? 5 Must-Knows To Manage Risks

Hunter Technology Capitalizing on FinFabrik Assets

Chubu Miraiz and MC to Launch New Assisted-Living JV

China Gas responds to China’s rural rejuvenation strategy by introducing unique Smart MicroGrid village gasification technology

Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards 2020 ceremony Successfully Held on 3&4 February 2021

error: Content is protected !!