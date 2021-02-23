LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Daniel Starnes, is one of TikTok’s biggest storytellers, telling captivating stories submitted by fans, as well as stories he finds on Reddit. Daniel has gathered an audience of over one million followers as well as gathered two hundred million views and sixteen million likes, at only 17-years-old. Hard work and dedication paid off as he actively is making his dreams come true. and after six hard months of grinding, Daniel states “I see nothing but the sky’s the limit.” We had a few minutes to sit down with Daniel, and the interview went as followed:

Tell us about your background getting to where you are today?

Growing up I didn’t have the easiest life, as I was in hiding for domestic violence, and that’s especially difficult because I’ve always wanted to be a social media influencer. I’ve taken small steps such as my YouTube channel and even managed a few stars, but nothing filled me with as much happiness as making my own TikTok in March of 2020 and growing it to the audience I have now.

When did you start your company?

I started and founded Love House in 2020 with fellow creator Aidan McMurry and created my own account as well in March of 2020.

How did you get into this business model?

My friend Aidan McMurry and I have been grinding for almost two years now; however, it wasn’t always me as the face of things. It started with him making a few TikToks as a joke and progressed when we dropped his first story, and since that day we have developed our own growth formula, video pattern, and our own concept for videos.

What is the most challenging thing you have overcome in your life?

While working hard and developing not only my own account, Love House, and managing others, I also struggle with colorectal cancer. At the age of 17, colorectal cancer is not often a worry, as it is an adult cancer. It can only hold me back as much I let it, so I have worked through it and worked with everyone to make that better at the same time as focusing on my career.

How many influencers do you currently have signed on / what is your reach?

I currently have seven creators signed to Love House; Carter Wix (@cartier.carti), Charlie Conklin (@backshotter), Aidan McMurry (@itsaidanmcmurry), Jarell Kirkland (@altvevo), Caleb Hall (@caleb.hall_), Daniel Starnes (@danielstarnes_), and Alex Cherry (@alexcherry_) and in total we have amassed 4.5 million followers. Our goal is to become the most successful storytellers on TikTok, then use our influence to move over to Instagram and Youtube, and become a global phenomenon on all platforms, a movement as such.

Who inspires you the most?

My biggest inspiration would actually be the creators I listed above (Carter Wix (@cartier.carti), Charlie Conklin (@backshotter), Aidan McMurry (@itsaidanmcmurry), Jarell Kirkland (@altvevo), Caleb Hall (@caleb.hall_), and Alex Cherry (@alexcherry_), not only are they my closest friends, but one of them is also my big brother. They make me aspire to be the best version of me, and work the hardest so that not only I, but they can make it as well. We work as a team and will grow to our goals over time.

What is your greatest achievement with your company?

On top of talent agencies, TV shows, and brands personally reaching out to us, I like to think our biggest accomplishment as a whole is the community we have established, we share followers and have our own unique audience as well. Amassing over four million followers wasn’t easy, nor is it the end game.

What does a day in your company’s upper management look like?

Not only do we look into what’s trending, but we have to formulate and craft the best videos each and every day, to continue audience interaction, and grow is a difficult thing to acquire. We have to find stories, look into trending hashtags, find what’s viral for the days before, and what trends, as well as communicate vividly to one another to perfect our craft and grow our brand (LoveHouse) and TikTok.

Who is one person you & your company wishes they could sign on and why?

Instead of a person, it would be another company, we’re currently in the works of signing with Mammoth Media Inc. and Promotely on a deal that would boost our promotions, give us more options, and expand our horizon.

What do you want to get into next with your company?

We plan to start moving our followers to other platforms, selling merch, and exclusive content, among other things and all in all grow to be the greatest of all time on all social medias.

CONTACT:

Ascend Agency

http://www.ascendagency.net/

Contact@AscendAgency.net

SOURCE: Daniel Starnes

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/631207/Daniel-Starnes-Is-One-of-TikToks-Biggest-Storytellers