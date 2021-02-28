Enterprise 2020 K-1 Tax Packages Now Available

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) today announced that its 2020 tax packages, including schedule K-1’s are now available online. They may be accessed through the K-1 Tax Package Support website, www.taxpackagesupport.com/enterprise. The partnership expects to begin mailing the 2020 tax packages today and complete mailing by Friday, March 5, 2021. For additional information, unitholders may call K-1 Tax Package Support toll free at (800) 599-9985 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and export and import terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.

Contacts

Randy Burkhalter, Investor Relations, (713) 381-6812 or (866) 230-0745
Rick Rainey, Media Relations (713) 381-3635

Related Stories

Championing Affordable Luxury Properties in Nigeria: Haven Homes CEO Tayo Sonuga Covers Pleasures Magazine’s March/April Issue

Healing the Heart-Mind-Body in America’s Work Culture with Susmita Barua, The Mindful Life, Work, And Enlightenment Coach

Entrepreneur and Director Tayyofficial Is Having a Phenomenal Year

The Path to Start-Up Success: Natali Budzei, Dubai-Based Ukrainian Entrepreneur, Launches New Luxury Yoga Mat, Explains Why UAE Is Where Every Dream Turns Into Reality

XPhyto Provides Updated Comments on Promotional and Marketing Activity

Zomedica Corp. Announces Year End 2020 Financial Results

You may have missed

Enterprise 2020 K-1 Tax Packages Now Available

Championing Affordable Luxury Properties in Nigeria: Haven Homes CEO Tayo Sonuga Covers Pleasures Magazine’s March/April Issue

Healing the Heart-Mind-Body in America’s Work Culture with Susmita Barua, The Mindful Life, Work, And Enlightenment Coach

Entrepreneur and Director Tayyofficial Is Having a Phenomenal Year

The Path to Start-Up Success: Natali Budzei, Dubai-Based Ukrainian Entrepreneur, Launches New Luxury Yoga Mat, Explains Why UAE Is Where Every Dream Turns Into Reality

error: Content is protected !!