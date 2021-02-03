Haitong International Initiates an “Outperform” Research Report for Redsun Properties with Target Price at HK$3.39

HONG KONG, Feb 3, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – Redsun Properties Group Limited (“Redsun Properties”, or the “Group”, stock code: 1996) a leading comprehensive property developer in Mainland China has been given an “Outperform” initiate research report by Haitong International, with a target price of HK$3.39 backed by its dual-driven synergic in residential and commercial properties.

Redsun Properties is a comprehensive property enterprise with an established presence in the Yangtze River Delta region and keenness on national expansion. It has experience in both of commercial property development/operation and residential property development, thus it geared up its strategic cooperation in acquiring land with proven efficacy, coupled with the dual-driven strategy, commercial/residential linkage, and improved quality and efficacy enhancement in operation.

76% of Redsun Properties’ total landbank is located in 2nd-tier cities and 73% is located in the Yangtze River Delta region, with 55% in Jiangsu province. Haitong International thinks the Group has built good brand recognition in Jiangsu; this could also help it to obtain quality lands in this region. Although Redsun Properties’ contracted sales grew fast in past years, it maintains a good balance between financial health and business growth. Haitong International believes the Group could reduce its asset liability ratio under 70% in 2021 and going forward.

About Redsun Properties Group Limited (“Redsun Properties”) (stock code: 1996)
Redsun Properties Group Limited (“Redsun Properties” or “The Group”) is a leading comprehensive developer in China, focusing on the development of residential properties and the development, operation and management of commercial and comprehensive properties. The Group has established a steady regional leading position in Jiangsu Province by taking root in Nanjing, Jiangsu and Yangtze River Delta. Since the incorporation of Nanjing Redsun in 1999, Redsun Properties has worked in the sector of property development and sales for 20 years, established the Hong Yang brand and received widespread recognition for the development capacity and industry position.

While developing residential properties, Redsun Properties also operates commercial complexes covering shopping malls, amusement parks and community centers, hotels and office buildings. Most of the commercial property buildings are adjacent to the Group’s residential property projects, providing ancillary services for the residents and also increasing the value of the Group’s residential property projects.

Redsun Properties is a constituent of the MSCI China Small Cap Index, Hang Seng Composite Index and Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index.

