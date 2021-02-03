Howmet Aerospace Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020 Results

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Revenue of $1.2 billion, down 29% year over year; up $104 million sequentially

Income from continuing operations of $106 million, or $0.24 per share, versus $118 million, or $0.27 per share, in the fourth quarter 2019

Income from continuing operations excluding special items of $92 million, or $0.21 per share, versus $164 million, or $0.37 per share, in the fourth quarter 2019

Operating income of $221 million, down 22% year over year; up $148 million sequentially

Operating income excluding special items of $215 million, down 28% year over year; up $115 million sequentially

Generated positive cash from operations and positive adjusted free cash flow; Cash balance at end of quarter increased to $1.6 billion; Revolving credit facility undrawn at $1 billion

Full Year 2020 Highlights

Revenue of $5.3 billion, down 26% year over year

Cost reductions of $197 million

Income from continuing operations of $211 million, or $0.48 per share, versus $126 million, or $0.27 per share, in the full year 2019

Income from continuing operations excluding special items of $354 million, or $0.80 per share ($0.77 per share including pre-separation allocations), versus $590 million, or $1.29 per share, in the full year 2019

For second quarter 2020 through fourth quarter 2020, cash provided from operations of $217 million, cash used for financing activities of $1.5 billion, and cash provided from investing activities of $260 million

Adjusted Free Cash Flow for second quarter 2020 through fourth quarter 2020 was $487 million

2021 Outlook*

Issued Full Year 2021 Outlook: Revenue $5.05-$5.25 billion with a baseline assumption of $5.10 billion, Adjusted EBITDA $1.07-$1.15 billion with a baseline assumption of $1.10 billion, Earnings Per Share Excluding Special Items $0.75-$0.89 with a baseline assumption of $0.80, Adjusted Free Cash Flow $350-$450 million with a baseline assumption of $400 million

Issued first quarter 2021 Outlook: Revenue $1.15-$1.25 billion with a baseline assumption of $1.20 billion, Adjusted EBITDA $245-$265 million with a baseline assumption of $250 million, Earnings Per Share Excluding Special Items $0.15-$0.19 with a baseline assumption of $0.16

Key Announcements

Achieved full year 2020 cost reductions of $197 million, above outlook of $185 million.

Repurchased $22 million of common stock in fourth quarter 2020; $277 million remains authorized for share repurchases.

Redeemed all outstanding 5.40% Notes due 2021 in the aggregate principal amount of approximately $361 million on January 15, 2021.

* Reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts due to the variability and complexity of the charges and other components excluded from the non-GAAP measures – for further detail, see “2021 Outlook” below.

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) today reported fourth quarter 2020 and full year 2020 results. The Company reported fourth quarter revenues of $1.2 billion, down 29% year over year due to disruptions in the commercial aerospace and commercial transportation markets, primarily driven by COVID-19 and Boeing 737 MAX production declines, partially offset by growth in the defense aerospace and industrial gas turbine markets. Fourth quarter 2020 revenues increased 9% sequentially from the third quarter 2020.

Howmet Aerospace reported income from continuing operations of $106 million, or $0.24 per share, in the fourth quarter 2020 versus income from continuing operations of $118 million, or $0.27 per share, in the fourth quarter 2019. Income from continuing operations excluding special items was $92 million, or $0.21 per share, in the fourth quarter 2020, versus $164 million, or $0.37 per share, in the fourth quarter 2019. Income from continuing operations in the fourth quarter 2020 included a $14 million benefit from special items, principally related to plant fire insurance proceeds and tax related items, partially offset by restructuring and other charges.

Full year 2020 income from continuing operations was $211 million, or $0.48 per share, versus income from continuing operations of $126 million, or $0.27 per share, in the full year 2019. Full year income from continuing operations excluding special items was $354 million, or $0.80 per share ($0.77 per share including pre-separation allocations), versus $590 million, or $1.29 per share, in the full year 2019. Income from continuing operations in full year 2020 included a $143 million charge from special items, principally related to separation costs and charges associated with cost reduction initiatives.

Fourth quarter 2020 operating income was $221 million, down 22% year over year. Operating income excluding special items was $215 million, down 28% year over year. The year-over-year decline was due to significant disruptions in the commercial aerospace market, driven by COVID-19 and Boeing 737 MAX and 787 production declines, and the commercial transportation market, driven by COVID-19, resulting in unfavorable volume and product mix. The decline was partially offset by growth in the defense aerospace and industrial gas turbine markets, variable and fixed cost reductions, and favorable product pricing. Operating income margin, excluding special items, was up approximately 20 basis points year over year to 17.4%.

Full year 2020 operating income was $626 million versus $579 million in the full year 2019. Operating income excluding special items for full year 2020 was $809 million ($814 million including pre-separation allocations), versus $1,199 million in the full year 2019. The year-over-year decline was due to significant disruptions in the commercial aerospace market, driven by COVID-19 and Boeing 737 MAX and 787 production declines, and the commercial transportation market, driven by COVID-19, resulting in unfavorable volume and product mix. The decline was partially offset by growth in the defense aerospace and industrial gas turbine markets, variable and fixed cost reductions, and favorable product pricing.

Howmet Aerospace Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer John Plant said, “ Howmet Aerospace continued to manage effectively through the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. While fourth quarter 2020 revenues declined 29% year over year, driven by a 51% reduction in commercial aerospace revenues, results surpassed our outlook and included strong cash generation. We generated improved decremental margins, and our fourth quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.8% was the same as the fourth quarter 2019 despite the 29% revenue decline and unfavorable commercial aerospace mix. We continue to be highly focused on all aspects of operational performance and cash generation as we manage through the effects of COVID-19 and the Boeing build rate reductions on commercial aerospace.”

Mr. Plant continued, “ Turning to 2021, our defense aerospace, commercial transportation, and industrial gas turbine markets continue to be healthy and growing. Commercial aerospace has less visibility, though we expect increased aircraft build as we move into 2022. We are positioning the Company to emerge from the pandemic in a stronger, more profitable position.”

“ Our liquidity position is strong as a result of our strict and disciplined approach to costs and spending. We ended 2020 with approximately $1.6 billion of cash. Our $1 billion revolving credit facility remains undrawn and our next significant debt maturity is not until October 2024.”

Howmet Aerospace ended the year with a cash balance of approximately $1.6 billion. For the second quarter 2020 through fourth quarter 2020, cash provided from operations was $217 million; cash used for financing activities was $1.5 billion; and cash provided from investing activities was $260 million. Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the second quarter 2020 through the fourth quarter 2020 was $487 million, inclusive of an approximate $80 million reduction in our accounts receivable securitization program, $70 million impact from voluntary pension contributions, $46 million of cash severance payments, and $45 million tax refund.

On April 1, 2020, Arconic Inc. completed the separation of its business into two independent, publicly-traded companies: Howmet Aerospace Inc. (the new name for Arconic Inc.) and Arconic Corporation. The financial results of Arconic Corporation for all periods prior to April 1, 2020 have been retrospectively reflected in the Statement of Consolidated Operations as discontinued operations and, as such, have been excluded from continuing operations and segment results for all periods prior to April 1, 2020. Additionally, the related assets and liabilities associated with Arconic Corporation in the December 31, 2019 Consolidated Balance Sheet are classified as assets and liabilities of discontinued operations. The cash flows, comprehensive income, and equity related to Arconic Corporation have not been segregated and are included in the Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows, Statement of Consolidated Comprehensive Income, and Statement of Changes in Consolidated Equity, respectively, for all periods prior to April 1, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Segment Performance

Engine Products

Engine Products reported revenue of $555 million, a decrease of 33% year over year due to declines in the commercial aerospace market driven by COVID-19 and Boeing 737 MAX production declines, partly offset by growth in the defense aerospace and industrial gas turbine markets. Segment operating profit was $108 million, down 31% year over year, driven by volume declines, partially offset by variable and fixed cost reductions and favorable product pricing. Segment operating profit margin increased approximately 70 basis points year over year to 19.5%.

Fastening Systems

Fastening Systems reported revenue of $263 million, a decrease of 30% year over year due to declines in the commercial aerospace and commercial transportation markets, primarily driven by COVID-19 and Boeing 737 MAX and 787 production declines. Segment operating profit was $48 million, down 52% year over year, driven by volume declines and unfavorable product mix, partially offset by variable and fixed cost reductions. Segment operating profit margin decreased approximately 800 basis points year over year to 18.3%.

Engineered Structures

Engineered Structures reported revenue of $217 million, a decrease of 30% year over year due to declines in the commercial aerospace market, driven by COVID-19 and Boeing 787 and 737 MAX production declines, partly offset by growth in defense aerospace. Segment operating profit was $16 million, down 59% year over year, driven by volume declines and unfavorable product mix, partially offset by variable and fixed cost reductions. Segment operating profit margin decreased approximately 510 basis points year over year to 7.4%.

Forged Wheels

Forged Wheels reported revenue of $203 million, a decrease of 6% year over year due to declines in the commercial transportation markets, primarily driven by COVID-19. Segment operating profit was $62 million, up 3% year over year, driven by fixed cost reductions and maximizing production in low-cost countries, partially offset by volume declines. Segment operating profit margin increased approximately 290 basis points year over year to 30.5%.

Full Year 2020 Segment Performance

Segment performance in 2020 included the following:

Engine Products revenue of $2.4 billion, down 28% year over year; segment operating profit was $417 million, down $204 million year over year; segment operating profit margin was 17.3%, down 140 basis points year over year.

revenue of $2.4 billion, down 28% year over year; segment operating profit was $417 million, down $204 million year over year; segment operating profit margin was 17.3%, down 140 basis points year over year. Fastening Systems revenue of $1.2 billion, down 20% year over year; segment operating profit was $247 million, down $149 million year over year; segment operating profit margin was 19.8%, down 560 basis points year over year.

revenue of $1.2 billion, down 20% year over year; segment operating profit was $247 million, down $149 million year over year; segment operating profit margin was 19.8%, down 560 basis points year over year. Engineered Structures revenue of $0.9 billion, down 26% year over year; segment operating profit was $73 million, down $47 million year over year; segment operating profit margin was 7.9%, down 170 basis points year over year.

revenue of $0.9 billion, down 26% year over year; segment operating profit was $73 million, down $47 million year over year; segment operating profit margin was 7.9%, down 170 basis points year over year. Forged Wheels revenue of $0.7 billion, down 30% year over year; segment operating profit was $153 million, down $100 million year over year; segment operating profit margin was 22.5%, down 360 basis points year over year.

2021 Outlook*

1Q 21 Outlook FY 2021 Outlook Low Baseline High Low Baseline High Revenue $1.15B $1.2B $1.25B $5.05B $5.1B $5.25B Adj. EBITDA1 $245M $250M $265M $1.07B $1.1B $1.15B Adj. EBITDA Margin1 21.3% 20.8% 21.2% 21.2% 21.6% 21.9% Adj. Earnings per Share1 $0.15 $0.16 $0.19 $0.75 $0.80 $0.89 Adj. Free Cash Flow $350M $400M $450M 1) Excluding Special Items

* Howmet Aerospace has not provided reconciliations of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings per share or earnings per share excluding special items, and adjusted free cash flow, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Such reconciliations are not available without unreasonable efforts due to the variability and complexity with respect to the charges and other components excluded from the non-GAAP measures, such as the effects of foreign currency movements, gains or losses on sales of assets, taxes, and any future restructuring or impairment charges. These reconciling items are in addition to the inherent variability already included in the GAAP measures, which includes, but is not limited to, price/mix and volume. Howmet Aerospace believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

Achieved $197 million of cost reductions in full year 2020

In response to the significant market disruptions associated with COVID-19, Howmet Aerospace commenced plans in March 2020 to reduce costs. The Company achieved $197 million of cost reductions in full year 2020, above its outlook of $185 million. This structural cost reduction is in addition to the flexing of variable costs.

Repurchased $22 Million of Common Stock in the Fourth Quarter 2020; $277 Million Authorization Remains

During the fourth quarter 2020, the Company repurchased 0.9 million shares of its common stock for $22 million. During the full year 2020, Howmet Aerospace repurchased 3.8 million shares of its common stock for $73 million. $277 million remains available under prior authorization by the Board of Directors for share repurchases. Total common shares outstanding as of the end of December were approximately 433 million. Repurchases will be subject to market conditions, legal requirements and other considerations. The share repurchase program may be suspended, modified or terminated at any time without prior notice.

Redeemed All Outstanding 5.40% Notes due 2021 for approximately $361 Million on January 15, 2021

Howmet Aerospace redeemed all outstanding 5.40% Notes due 2021 in the aggregate principal amount of approximately $361 million on January 15, 2021. The notes were redeemed at 100% of the principal amount of the notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the redemption date. As a result, interest costs to the Company will be reduced in 2021 by approximately $19 million. The Company’s next significant debt maturity is not until October 2024.

Howmet Aerospace will hold its quarterly conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. The call will be webcast via www.howmet.com. The press release and presentation materials will be available at approximately 7:00 AM ET on February 3, via the “Investors” section of the Howmet Aerospace website. A link to the press release will also be available via Howmet Aerospace’s Twitter handle @HowmetAerospace at https://twitter.com/howmetaerospace.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “sees,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would,” or other words of similar meaning. All statements that reflect Howmet Aerospace’s expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements, forecasts and outlook relating to the condition of end markets; future financial results or operating performance; future strategic actions; Howmet Aerospace’s strategies, outlook, and business and financial prospects; and any future share repurchases, which may be subject to market conditions, legal requirements and other considerations. These statements reflect beliefs and assumptions that are based on Howmet Aerospace’s perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors Howmet Aerospace believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) uncertainty of the duration, extent and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Howmet Aerospace’s business, results of operations, and financial condition; (b) deterioration in global economic and financial market conditions generally, including as a result of pandemic health issues (including COVID-19 and its effects, among other things, on global supply, demand, and distribution disruptions as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and results in an increasingly prolonged period of travel, commercial and/or other similar restrictions and limitations); (c) unfavorable changes in the markets served by Howmet Aerospace; (d) the impact of potential cyber attacks and information technology or data security breaches; (e) the loss of significant customers or adverse changes in customers’ business or financial conditions; (f) manufacturing difficulties or other issues that impact product performance, quality or safety; (g) the inability to achieve the level of revenue growth, cash generation, cost savings, improvement in profitability and margins, fiscal discipline, or strengthening of competitiveness and operations anticipated or targeted; (h) competition from new product offerings, disruptive technologies or other developments; (i) geopolitical, economic, and regulatory risks relating to Howmet Aerospace’s global operations, including compliance with U.S. and foreign trade and tax laws, sanctions, embargoes and other regulations; (j) the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings, government or regulatory investigations, and environmental remediation, which can expose Howmet Aerospace to substantial costs and liabilities; (k) failure to comply with government contracting regulations; (l) adverse changes in discount rates or investment returns on pension assets; (m) inability of suppliers to deliver goods due to disruptions; (n) the impact of changes in raw material prices and foreign currency exchange rates on costs and results; and (o) the other risk factors summarized in Howmet Aerospace’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, along with other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Market projections are subject to the risks discussed above and other risks in the market. The statements in this release are made as of the date of this release, even if subsequently made available by Howmet Aerospace on its website or otherwise. Howmet Aerospace disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the information included in this release is derived from Howmet Aerospace’s consolidated financial information but is not presented in Howmet Aerospace’s financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered “non-GAAP financial measures” under SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measure. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and management’s rationale for the use of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the schedules to this release.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. and subsidiaries Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited) (in U.S. dollar millions, except per-share and share amounts) Quarter ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Sales $ 1,238 $ 1,134 $ 1,734 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below) 872 900 1,269 Selling, general administrative, and other expenses 58 66 93 Research and development expenses 4 5 6 Provision for depreciation and amortization 67 68 71 Restructuring and other charges(1) 16 22 10 Operating income 221 73 285 Interest expense 76 77 82 Other expense, net 74 8 5 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 71 (12 ) 198 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (35 ) (48 ) 80 Income from continuing operations after income taxes 106 36 118 Income from discontinued operations after income taxes — — 191 Net income $ 106 $ 36 $ 309 Amounts Attributable to Howmet Aerospace Common Shareholders: Earnings per share – Basic(2)(3)(5): Continuing Operations $ 0.24 $ 0.08 $ 0.27 Discontinued Operations $ — $ — $ 0.44 Net income per share $ 0.24 $ 0.08 $ 0.71 Average number of shares(3)(4) 433,280,936 436,123,504 432,802,445 Earnings per share – Diluted(2)(3)(5): Continuing Operations $ 0.24 $ 0.08 $ 0.27 Discontinued Operations $ — $ — $ 0.44 Net income per share $ 0.24 $ 0.08 $ 0.71 Average number of shares(4) 437,979,216 439,389,489 441,941,647 Common stock outstanding at the end of the period 432,906,377 433,598,864 432,855,183

