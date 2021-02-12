Kayne Anderson Renewable Infrastructure Fund Surpasses $50 Million in Assets

Total strategy assets in renewable infrastructure and energy transition now exceed $1.5 billion

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. (“Kayne” or the “Firm”), a leading alternative asset management firm with over $32 billion under management, announced today that the Kayne Anderson Renewable Infrastructure Fund (the “Fund”), trading under ticker symbols KARIX and KARRX, has surpassed $50 million in assets. Including investments from Kayne’s other funds, total Firm strategy assets invested in renewable energy and energy transition assets now exceed $1.5 billion.

The Fund’s investment strategy is distinct in the marketplace as it focuses exclusively on investing in companies that develop, build, own and operate the renewable power infrastructure necessary to transition global power generation to a cleaner future, including wind farms, solar parks, energy storage, and the infrastructure to bring that energy to market. In November 2020, Kayne supplemented its existing Institutional class of shares, KARIX, with a new retail class of shares, trading under the symbol KARRX.

J.C. Frey, Co-Head of Kayne’s renewable platform, said, “As pioneers in renewable energy infrastructure investing, we are extremely pleased with the early success of our renewable infrastructure mutual fund. Our strategy of investing in companies that own hard assets and generate steady cash flows in the renewable sector captures the growing opportunity provided by the global transition to a lower carbon environment.”

The Fund is the latest expansion of Kayne’s renewable investing platform, which includes investment strategies in both public and private renewable infrastructure. The Fund leverages Kayne’s more than 20 years of experience as a premier energy infrastructure investor and more than seven years of experience investing in listed renewable infrastructure companies.

About Kayne Anderson Renewable Infrastructure Fund

The Kayne Anderson Renewable Infrastructure Fund seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in a portfolio of renewable infrastructure companies that are involved in business activities related to renewable energy production, storage, and transmission. These companies include companies that own or operate assets used in the development, generation, production, transmission, storage, and sale of alternative and renewable energy such as solar power, wind power, biofuels, hydropower, or geothermal power. Renewable infrastructure companies may also be engaged in businesses related to energy conservation, water infrastructure, conventional power generation, and the sale, distribution, transmission, and marketing of electricity.

About Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors is a leading alternative investment management firm focused on infrastructure/energy, renewables, real estate, credit and growth equity. Kayne’s investment philosophy is to pursue niches, with an emphasis on cash flow, where our knowledge and sourcing advantages enable us to seek to deliver above average, risk-adjusted investment returns. As responsible stewards of capital, Kayne’s philosophy extends to promoting responsible investment practices and sustainable business practices to create long-term value for our investors. Kayne manages over $32 billion in assets (as of 12/31/20) for institutional investors, family office, high net worth and retail clients and employs over 350 professionals in five core offices across the U.S.

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contains this and other important information about the Fund, and may be obtained by calling 844-95-KAYNE or visiting www.kaynefunds.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Mutual Fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. An investment in the Fund could suffer loss. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Therefore, the Fund is more exposed to individual stock volatility than a diversified fund. Because the Fund invests in Renewable Infrastructure Companies, the value of the Fund shares may be affected by events that adversely affect companies in that industry. The Fund has investments in non-U.S. issuers or U.S. issuers with significant non-U.S. operations, which may be subject to additional political, social, regulatory, and economic risks. As a result, the Fund may be exposed to risks that the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar relative to other currencies may change in a manner that could have an adverse effect on the gain and loss generated from the Fund’s investments denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. Market risk is the potential for changes in the fair value of financial instruments from market changes, including fluctuations in market price. Market risk is directly affected by the volatility and liquidity in markets in which the related underlying assets are traded. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s investment objective will be attained.

Cash flow measures the cash generating capability of a company by adding non-cash charges (e.g. depreciation) and interest expense to pretax income.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains statements reflecting assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions, or beliefs about future events. These and other statements not relating strictly to historical or current facts constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Kayne Anderson undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein.

Distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC.

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

