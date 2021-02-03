Laura Mildner Announces New Orthopedic Practice; Longtime Orthopedic Doctor launches her brand-new practice in New York.

MANHATTAN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / After many years of developing her plans, Laura Mildner has finally started her new practice in the Manhattan area. Dr. Mildner has been aspiring to open her own practice for many years now, and it is a big help to the community to have more female orthopedic doctors around.

Dr. Mildner has worked as an orthopedic doctor at Presbyterian Pediatric Orthopedics Hospital for years, studying at NYU for her undergraduate degree. After she graduated, she began her post grad degree at Columbia Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and finished medical school soon after. Once Dr. Mildner finished her medical school, she began working at the Pediatric Hospital for eight years. Dr. Mildner eventually decided she would like her own practice and began orchestrating plans to start her own orthopedic clinic. She plans on using her vast experience to aid patients during the difficult time with COVID-19 and ensure the safety of all new patrons.

The pandemic has increased the need for the healthcare industry, so Dr. Mildner anticipates many patients will need her services in the near future. To prepare for new individuals, Dr. Mildner has detailed many different COVID-19 mitigation efforts to implement in her practice. Masks will be required in all areas of the facility, and they must be worn completely over the mouth and nose. New York has faced a tremendous battle with the pandemic, so Dr. Mildner plans on making these enforcements very strict to protect everyone. In addition to the mask policy, Dr. Mildner can only take 10 people in at one time in the area. There will be a waiting area tent outside to accommodate those who do not have their appointments yet or are waiting for an individual inside. Masks will still be required in the waiting area and there are multiple hand sanitizer stations open for use. On the inside of the facility, the building has an appointment check in area and many plexiglass shields up to reduce the spread of the virus. Appointments can be made online through the website, or in person with the appointment check in center. Online appointments will likely be used more often based on convenience and lack of physical interactions.

“It’s really important to make sure we get this virus under control,” Dr. Mildner states. “I’m very excited to open this new clinic, but I don’t want to encourage the risk of COVID that comes with interacting with people. Everyone should mask up and make sure to follow the guidelines I’ve put on my new facility.” Dr. Mildner hopes for 0 cases in her new facility, as she strongly believes that the new guidelines suggested by the CDC are highly effective.

Dr. Mildner offers a variety of services to the Manhattan area, many of which are targeted at the older population. It is more likely for an older individual to have bone problems, so Dr. Mildner has prepared special treatments for anyone 65 and older. Her services range from arthritis assistance, fractures, x-rays, and even dislocations of joints. There is a large population of older individuals in the area where Mildner opened, so she is aware they will likely be coming in for her services.

“I was happy to hear that there was a new ortho opening up. My mom is definitely planning to visit next week,” A young man says. His mother has severe tendonitis and wanted some help with a female orthopedic doctor.

There will be a handful of employees to help Dr. Mildner and patients in the office, so final preparations are in place to open in the next few days. Her planned hours will be flexible, and they will likely be officially announced by tomorrow. The clinic looks to be ready for patients at any moment, and the community is anxious to check out the new practice as well.

