Link Corporation Announces the Launch of their Firestad(TM) Link Fire Safety Protection Systems

The Innovative Firestad Link Fire Safety Protection System is Easy to Use and is Designed to Help Protect Homes and Small Buildings

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / The founders of Link Corporation are pleased to announce the launch of their Firestad(TM) Link Fire Safety Protection Systems.

As a company spokesperson noted, the creators of the Firestad Link Fire Safety Protection System know that wildfires break out every year in different parts of the country. In many cases, homes are threatened and/or destroyed by the flames, leaving families with nowhere to go.

This knowledge inspired the company’s founders to discover a way to help eradicate the devastation caused by wildfires before they could happen. The team put their heads together and created the Firestad Link Fire Safety Protection System, an external fire safety protection system designed for homes and small buildings.

“Firestad’s ‘LFSPS’ is an exterior water dispersion system with specially designed water spigots that integrates an innovative approach to fight wildfires for property owners to protect their property from catching fire,” the spokesperson noted, adding that all of the components are high quality and durable in order to withstand harsh conditions.

“It is operable manually or can be set up automatically through its smart water control system. It is Alexa and Apple home-kit compatible with hyper-local weather intelligence plus rain, freeze and wind-skip features.”

In addition to putting out fires before they start, the Firestad Link Fire Safety Protection Systems can help reduce homeowner fire insurance costs and the insurance company’s fire liability claims, help keep firefighters and other first responders safe, and lower the chances that homeowners will lose personal documents and precious heirlooms.

As the spokesperson noted, the Firestad LFSPS can lower the probability of a structure burning down by an impressive 96 percent.

To provide homeowners with added security, the Firestad system can be powered by a smart high-pressure PSI water pump to increase and provide adequate water pressure when pressure is down or in low water pressure areas. In addition, a smart generator can be added as a value-added add-on to protect homes from power outages.

