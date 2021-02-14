Med-X: Making a Difference Every Day With All-Natural Pest Control & OTC Pain Management Products

CANOGA PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2021 / Research and scientific studies prove that nearly everyone on the planet is exposed to dangerous chemicals like pesticides and that many others use both Over the Counter “OTC” and or prescription pain medications at least once in their lives.

In response to these global epidemics, Med-X Inc. has emerged as an innovator and leader in developing all-natural, alternative solutions to the outdated and harmful pest and pain management products that affect our everyday lives.

“Nature-Cide products and services is our flagship division and our major source of revenue, and the Thermal-Aid division is our secondary revenue product for Med-X. Both innovations came to fruition as a result from everyday problems people in our lives were experiencing,” explains COO Matthew Mills.

Matthew goes on to say, “We developed Nature-Cide at the request of the fire department. Personnel at the Los Angeles County Fire Department were battling rattlesnake issues in the Santa Monica Mountain residential areas of Calabasas and Malibu California. During the spring and summer months the fire department receives approximately 200+ monthly emergency rattlesnake calls related to these two areas. The resource costs involved with personnel, equipment, as well as the time that is taken away from other emergencies, has been an ongoing issue for a multitude of years. Additionally, there’s the terror that residents experience with the shock of having a venomous viper on a front porch or in their backyard. The job of the fire department personnel is to take swift action, to corner, catch, and eliminate the reptile on the spot. Often this can be a violent encounter adding to the fright a homeowner may have already experienced. After approximately a year of research about rattlesnake habitats and understanding the science of the all-natural repellent remedies, multiple all natural essential oil formulations were developed that did more than just repel and deter rattlesnakes. We discovered that the multiple formulations we developed could successfully combat most common household pests, including fleas, ticks, cockroaches, ants and even bed bugs. We then refined these products to a point that it warranted us to create a few videos involving our newly developed Nature-Cide Services, “Snake Abatement Program”. These videos were posted on several social media platforms and drew major attention from pest control operators all over the world. This is when we discovered that we were the only service company, the Nature-Cide Services division, that was the first pest control service based company to develop, field test, and prove a line of products. Our products are all natural which drew a ton of sceptics in the industry, and this hurdle was overcome by marketing free samples to some of the top operators in the country, so that they could prove the effectiveness of the products for themselves. This led us to major distribution contracts, which has enabled our products to be used by over 1,500 professional pest control companies in the pest control industry here in the USA and worldwide”.

“As for Thermal-Aid, my father was a stroke victim, and was constantly being injured from multiple falls. He had constant inflammation that we were trying to treat with all of the traditional all natural Over-the-Counter heating and cooling packs that consisted of and used rice, buckwheat, flax seed as the heating and cooling elements. It turned out that after 60 to 90 days of use, I discovered that my father was allergic to the mold and fungus which was forming inside these packs. I researched for months for a better alternative and discovered an engineered and degerminated corn product that was seemingly holding temperatures longer than any other product we could find in both the medical and consumer markets. Additionally, it didn’t grow fungus or mold after repetitive and long periods of usage. It worked extremely well for my dad, so I sent a few packs to Dr. Toomey who worked at the time as a clinical investigator. After a few weeks, he was very surprised at the initial results after his trial usage on a couple of patients. He then requested that I prepare 50 packs that could be used in a clinical trial, where 96 patients showed a 20% reduction in drug use and experienced 35% perceived relief. “That’s how it started,” says Matthew. What started as a simple hot and cold pack, now has progressed and led to an amazing and fun product for kids, called the Thermal-Aid Zoo.

In 2014, a team of professionals from different industries came together to make a difference and created Med-X Inc. The Med-X management team has a results-oriented attitude with vast experience in business acumen and a background in organizational structure, product development, marketing, and crowdfunding. The team is led by Dr. David Toomey (CEO), Matthew Mills (COO), Ron Tchorzewski (CFO), and Nick Phillips (CMO).

“Our products came out of the need for innovation. We found a way to apply these things on a personal level. For me, it started with patients that I serve and continue to serve. However, working in an office I can only help 100 patients a week. Now, I can help tens of thousands across the world on a daily basis. Pure service and helping people has always been my motivation, and thanks to the evolution of Med-X, it can continue to be,” says CEO Dr. Toomey.

In the last three years, Med-X has sold over $2.5MM of its high margin commercial and consumer product brands and their current revenue is over $1MM annually. Several multi-billion-dollar players like Rentokil Initial and Cardinal Health have recognized the demand for the Med-X products and have made them available to their customers, here in the U.S. and the world stage.

Based on one 3rd party independent study, Nature-Cide pest management products outperform top products in the marketplace without the risks of poisonous exposure while being competitively priced. “We have a major opportunity to help eliminate vector borne diseases which kill hundreds of thousands of people each year, and if we keep on this path, we could become the next billion-dollar pest control company in the next several years,” says Matthew.

Now, Med-X is embarking on international positioning. Once Med-X aligns with the right large-scale investor, the management team plans to begin preparation to list on the Nasdaq Composite Index with its reserved symbol “MXRX” for an Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) to further its expansion. Thus far, Med-X has been capitalized by over 3,500 investors by using the 2012 Jobs Act Crowdfunding Initiatives in Regulation A+, and expects to secure large scale investors sometime in 2021 to continue its expansion plan.

“Med-X isn’t a startup anymore, but it still has the startup feel to it. I’ve been with this organization for over 6 years and never regret a minute of it. Our management team is focused on making a difference and I’m truly looking forward to taking this company to the next level with this team,” says CFO, Ron Tchorzewski.

“We’re doing something special, we’re making a difference, and we’re able to do it every day thanks to the 3,500 global investors who believe in our all-natural products,” says COO Matthew Mills. “Our products are built for all walks of life and everyone can afford them. Our products provide great margins for the Company and its investors, in turn resonating to great deals for all of our customers, which results in strong customer satisfaction,” says Matthew Mills.

ABOUT MED-X, INC.

Med-X, Inc. is a Nevada corporation formed in February 2014 to support the fast-paced environmentally friendly green scene products and services sectors, with its Nature-Cide, Thermal-Aid, and Malibu Brands divisions as well as the emerging hemp and cannabis industry through such activities as compound identification and extraction of the identified cannabidiol (CBD) compounds for the present medical industry demand.

For more information regarding Med-X, Inc., please visit www.medx-rx.com, email info@medx-rx.com or call 818-349-2870.

