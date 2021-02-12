Moody’s Corporation Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020; Sets Outlook for Full Year 2021

Moody’s Corporation 4Q 2020 revenue of $1.3 billion, up 5% from 4Q 2019; FY 2020 revenue of $5.4 billion up 11% from FY 2019

4Q 2020 diluted EPS of $1.66, down 12% from 4Q 2019; adjusted diluted EPS of $1.91, down 5% 1

FY 2020 diluted EPS of $9.39, up 27% from FY 2019; adjusted diluted EPS of $10.15, up 22% 1

Projected FY 2021 diluted EPS of $9.70 to $10.10; adjusted diluted EPS of $10.30 to $10.701

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, and provided its outlook for full year 2021.

“ MIS had another strong quarter with a favorable issuance mix from leveraged loans and infrequent bank issuers. Our MA team delivered growth by staying close to the customer, driving subscription sales and high retention,” said Robert Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s. “ As managing risk becomes more complex, the demand for our insights and solutions has never been greater. In 2021, we will help our customers navigate the changing environment by continuing to enhance our products, bringing new capabilities to the market and building on the strengths of our core businesses. We project 2021 revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percent range with strong growth in Moody’s Analytics offsetting expectations for a modest decline in global debt issuance.”

FOURTH QUARTER REVENUE UP 5%

Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $1.3 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2020, up 5% from the prior-year period. Foreign currency translation favorably impacted Moody’s revenue by 2%.

Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) Fourth Quarter Revenue Up 2%

Revenue for MIS for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $735 million, up 2% from the prior-year period. Foreign currency translation favorably impacted MIS revenue by 2%. The MIS adjusted operating margin was 48.3%.

Corporate finance revenue was $371 million, up 2% from the prior-year period, largely driven by strong contributions from U.S. bank loans and speculative grade bonds. Growth was partially offset by a decline in global investment grade issuance.

Financial institutions revenue was $129 million, up 12% from the prior-year period. This was the result of a favorable mix of infrequent U.S. bank issuers continuing to take advantage of a receptive market environment.

Public, project and infrastructure finance revenue was $121 million, down 3% from the prior-year period due to a decrease in U.S. public finance issuance, given many funding needs had been addressed ahead of potential election-related volatility.

Structured finance revenue was $97 million, down 11% from the prior-year period. This was primarily due to a decline in commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) activity driven by COVID-19’s effects on the commercial real estate market, as well as a lighter residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS) pipeline at year-end. Collateralized loan obligation (CLO) revenue growth was approximately flat.

Moody’s Analytics (MA) Fourth Quarter Revenue Up 8%

Revenue for MA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $555 million, up 8% from the prior-year period. Organic MA revenue1 was $538 million, up 7% and excluded the impact of the divestiture of Moody’s Analytics Knowledge Services (MAKS) and acquisitions completed in the past twelve months. Foreign currency translation favorably impacted total MA revenue by 2%. The MA adjusted operating margin was 28.4%.

Research, Data and Analytics (RD&A) revenue was $404 million, up 21% from the prior-year period. Organic RD&A revenue1 was $371 million, up 11% and excluded revenue from the reclassification of Moody’s Analytics Learning Solutions (MALS), as well as the acquisitions of Acquire Media and Regulatory DataCorp. RD&A’s robust growth primarily reflected continued demand for know-your-customer (KYC) and compliance solutions, as well as strong customer retention rates and new sales of research subscriptions and data feeds.

Enterprise Risk Solutions (ERS) revenue was $151 million, up 1% from the prior-year period. The increase was driven by low-double-digit subscription growth from IFRS 17 and other insurance products, offset by a contraction of non-recurring software revenue and services, which were particularly strong in the prior-year period.

FOURTH QUARTER OPERATING EXPENSES AND OPERATING INCOME

Fourth quarter 2020 operating expenses for Moody’s Corporation totaled $846 million, up 16% from the prior-year period. Eleven percentage points of this increase were attributable to severance and restructuring charges associated with the exit of certain real estate and a strategic reorganization of MA, incentive compensation and sales commissions, as well as M&A related activity. The residual expense growth was driven by ongoing merit and hiring costs and investment in strategic initiatives. Foreign currency translation unfavorably impacted operating expenses by 1%.

Operating income of $444 million was down 12% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating income of $531 million was down 5% from the prior-year period, and excluded the restructuring charge, as well as depreciation and amortization. Foreign currency translation favorably impacted both operating income and adjusted operating income by 3%. Moody’s operating margin was 34.4% and the adjusted operating margin was 41.2%.

Moody’s effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 21.5%, up from 20.1% in the prior-year period. This increase was primarily due to higher taxes on non-U.S. income.

FULL YEAR REVENUE UP 11%

Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $5.4 billion for full year 2020, up 11% from the prior-year period. The impact of foreign currency translation was negligible.

MIS revenue totaled $3.3 billion, up 15% from the prior-year period. The impact of foreign currency translation was negligible. The MIS adjusted operating margin was 59.7%.

MA revenue totaled $2.1 billion, up 6% from the prior-year period. Organic MA revenue1 was $2.0 billion, up 8% and excluded the impact of the divestiture of MAKS and acquisitions completed in the past twelve months. The impact of foreign currency translation was negligible. The MA adjusted operating margin was 29.4%.

FULL YEAR OPERATING EXPENSES UP 5%

Full year 2020 operating expenses for Moody’s Corporation totaled $3.0 billion, up 5% from the prior-year period. Four percentage points of this increase were attributable to merit and hiring costs, incentive compensation and sales commissions, as well as M&A related activity. The impact of foreign currency translation was negligible.

Operating income totaled $2.4 billion, up 20% from the prior-year period. Adjusted operating income totaled $2.7 billion, up 16% from the prior-year period. Foreign currency translation favorably impacted both operating income and adjusted operating income by 1%. Moody’s operating margin was 44.5% and the adjusted operating margin was 49.7%.

The effective tax rate for full year 2020 was 20.3%, down from the prior-year period effective tax rate of 21.0%, primarily due to the reorganization of certain non-U.S. businesses and the divestiture of MAKS.

Full year 2020 diluted EPS of $9.39 was up 27% from full year 2019. Adjusted diluted EPS of $10.15 was up 22%. Both full year 2020 diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS included a $0.31 per share tax benefit related to employee share-based compensation, compared to a $0.23 per share tax benefit in full year 2019.

CAPITAL ALLOCATION AND LIQUIDITY

Capital Returned to Shareholders

During the fourth quarter of 2020, Moody’s repurchased 0.9 million shares at a total cost of $250 million, or an average cost of $278.40 per share, and issued net 0.2 million shares as part of its employee stock-based compensation programs. The net amount includes shares withheld for employee payroll taxes. Moody’s returned $105 million to its shareholders via dividend payments during the fourth quarter of 2020.

For full year 2020, Moody’s repurchased 2.0 million shares at a total cost of $503 million, or an average cost of $255.72 per share, and issued net 1.4 million shares as part of its employee stock-based compensation programs.

Moody’s returned $420 million to its shareholders via dividend payments during 2020 and on February 9, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share of MCO Common Stock, an 11% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 18, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2021.

Outstanding shares as of December 31, 2020 totaled 187.1 million, approximately flat compared to December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, Moody’s had approximately $0.8 billion of share repurchase authority remaining and on February 9, 2021, the Board of Directors approved an additional $1.0 billion of share repurchase authority for a total of approximately $1.8 billion remaining as of February 12, 2021.

Sources of Capital and Cash Flow Generation

At quarter-end, Moody’s had $6.4 billion of outstanding debt and an undrawn $1.0 billion revolving credit facility. Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at quarter-end were $2.7 billion, up from $1.9 billion on December 31, 2019.

Cash flow from operations for full year 2020 was $2.1 billion and free cash flow was $2.0 billion.

ASSUMPTIONS AND OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2021

Moody’s updated outlook for 2021 reflects numerous assumptions about many factors that could affect its business based on information reviewed by management through and as of today’s date, including observations and assumptions regarding the impact of COVID-19, the responses to the pandemic by governments, regulators, businesses and individuals, as well as the effects on interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, capital markets’ liquidity and activity in different sectors of the debt markets. The outlook also reflects assumptions about both general economic conditions and GDP growth in the U.S. and Euro area, and the company’s own operations and personnel. The outlook as of February 12, 2021 incorporates numerous macroeconomic assumptions including: (a) full year 2021 U.S. and Euro area GDPs expanding approximately 4% – 5% and 3.5% – 4.5%, respectively; (b) U.S. high yield interest rate spreads below an average of approximately 450 bps; (c) U.S. unemployment to decline to approximately 5% – 6%; and (d) the global high yield default rate falling below 5% by the end of 2021.

Moody’s ratings revenue guidance assumes MIS’s full year global rated issuance decreases in the high-single-digit percent range.

While the duration and severity of the COVID-19 crisis are unknown, the company has operated effectively to date and Moody’s outlook assumes that the company continues to not experience any material negative impact on its ability to conduct its operations as a result of COVID-19. The implications of COVID-19 or other situations or developments could affect these and many other factors that also could cause actual results to differ materially from Moody’s outlook.

These assumptions are subject to uncertainty, and actual full year results for 2021 could differ materially from Moody’s current outlook. In addition, Moody’s guidance assumes foreign currency translation at end-of-quarter exchange rates. Specifically, our forecast reflects exchange rates for the British pound (£) of $1.37 to £1 and for the euro (€) of $1.22 to €1.

Full year 2021 guidance includes share repurchases of approximately $1.5 billion, subject to available cash, market conditions and other ongoing capital allocation decisions.

Full year 2021 diluted EPS is expected to be $9.70 to $10.10. The company expects full year 2021 adjusted diluted EPS to be $10.30 to $10.70.

A full summary of Moody’s guidance as of February 12, 2021, is included in Table 12 – 2021 Outlook table at the end of this press release.

*****

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,400 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements and are based on future expectations, plans and prospects for the business and operations of Moody’s Corporation (the “Company”) that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, among other words, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “will”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue”, “strategy”, “aspire”, “target”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “should”, “could”, “may” and similar expressions or words and variations thereof that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicative of forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and other information in this release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation (nor does it intend) to publicly supplement, update or revise such statements on a going-forward basis, whether as a result of subsequent developments, changed expectations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation. In connection with the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company is identifying examples of factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. Those factors, risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on volatility in the U.S. and world financial markets, on general economic conditions and GDP in the U.S. and worldwide, and on the Company’s own operations and personnel. Many other factors could cause actual results to differ from Moody’s outlook, including credit market disruptions or economic slowdowns, which could affect the volume of debt and other securities issued in domestic and/or global capital markets; other matters that could affect the volume of debt and other securities issued in domestic and/or global capital markets, including regulation, credit quality concerns, changes in interest rates and other volatility in the financial markets such as that due to Brexit and uncertainty as companies transition away from LIBOR; the level of merger and acquisition activity in the U.S. and abroad; the uncertain effectiveness and possible collateral consequences of U.S. and foreign government actions affecting credit markets, international trade and economic policy, including those related to tariffs and trade barriers; concerns in the marketplace affecting our credibility or otherwise affecting market perceptions of the integrity or utility of independent credit agency ratings; the introduction of competing products or technologies by other companies; pricing pressure from competitors and/or customers; the level of success of new product development and global expansion; the impact of regulation as an NRSRO, the potential for new U.S., state and local legislation and regulations; the potential for increased competition and regulation in the EU and other foreign jurisdictions; exposure to litigation related to Moody’s Investors Service’s rating opinions, as well as any other litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries to which the Company may be subject from time to time; U.S. legislation modifying the pleading standards and EU regulations modifying the liability standards applicable to credit rating agencies in a manner adverse to credit rating agencies; provisions of EU regulations imposing additional procedural and substantive requirements on the pricing of services and the expansion of supervisory remit to include non-EU ratings used for regulatory purposes; the possible loss of key employees; failures or malfunctions of our operations and infrastructure; any vulnerabilities to cyber threats or other cybersecurity concerns; the outcome of any review by controlling tax authorities of the Company’s global tax planning initiatives; exposure to potential criminal sanctions or civil remedies if the Company fails to comply with foreign and U.S. laws and regulations that are applicable in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates, including data protection and privacy laws, sanctions laws, anti-corruption laws, and local laws prohibiting corrupt payments to government officials; the impact of mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations and the ability of the Company to successfully integrate such acquired businesses; currency and foreign exchange volatility; the level of future cash flows; the levels of capital investments; and a decline in the demand for credit risk management tools by financial institutions. These factors, risks and uncertainties as well as other risks and uncertainties that could cause Moody’s actual results to differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements are currently, or in the future could be, amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak, and are described in greater detail under “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and in other filings made by the Company from time to time with the SEC or in materials incorporated herein or therein. Stockholders and investors are cautioned that the occurrence of any of these factors, risks and uncertainties may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements, which could have a material and adverse effect on the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition. New factors may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict new factors, nor can the Company assess the potential effect of any new factors on it.

1 Refer to tables at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to GAAP of all adjusted and organic measures.

Table 1 – Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, Amounts in millions, except per share amounts 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 1,290 $ 1,233 $ 5,371 $ 4,829 Expenses: Operating 409 355 1,475 1,387 Selling, general and administrative 350 319 1,229 1,167 Restructuring 30 2 50 60 Depreciation and amortization 57 50 220 200 Acquisition-Related Expenses — — — 3 Loss pursuant to the divestiture of MAKS — 3 9 14 Total expenses 846 729 2,983 2,831 Operating income 444 504 2,388 1,998 Non-operating (expense) income, net Interest expense, net (52) (59) (205) (208) Other non-operating income (expense), net 8 7 46 20 Total non-operating income (expense), net (44) (52) (159) (188) Income before provision for income taxes 400 452 2,229 1,810 Provision for income taxes 86 91 452 381 Net income 314 361 1,777 1,429 Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests — 2 (1) 7 Net income attributable to Moody’s Corporation $ 314 $ 359 $ 1,778 $ 1,422 Earnings per share attributable to Moody’s common shareholders Basic $ 1.67 $ 1.91 $ 9.48 $ 7.51 Diluted $ 1.66 $ 1.88 $ 9.39 $ 7.42 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 187.6 188.3 187.6 189.3 Diluted 189.2 190.6 189.3 191.6

Table 2 – Supplemental Revenue Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, Amounts in millions 2020 2019 2020 2019 Moody’s Investors Service Corporate Finance $ 371 $ 362 $ 1,857 $ 1,497 Structured Finance 97 109 362 427 Financial Institutions 129 115 530 476 Public, Project and Infrastructure Finance 121 125 496 446 MIS Other 17 9 47 29 Intersegment revenue 38 35 148 134 Sub-total MIS 773 755 3,440 3,009 Eliminations (38) (35) (148) (134) Total MIS revenue – external 735 720 3,292 2,875 Moody’s Analytics Research, Data and Analytics (1) 404 333 1,514 1,273 Enterprise Risk Solutions 151 149 565 522 Professional Services (1) — 31 — 159 Intersegment revenue 2 2 7 9 Sub-total MA 557 515 2,086 1,963 Eliminations (2) (2) (7) (9) Total MA revenue – external 555 513 2,079 1,954 Total Moody’s Corporation revenue $ 1,290 $ 1,233 $ 5,371 $ 4,829 Moody’s Corporation revenue by geographic area United States $ 675 $ 634 $ 2,955 $ 2,544 Non-U.S. 615 599 2,416 2,285 $ 1,290 $ 1,233 $ 5,371 $ 4,829

(1) Subsequent to the divestiture of MAKS in 2019, revenue from the Moody’s Analytics Learning Solutions (“MALS”) unit, which previous to 2020 was reported in the Professional Services line of business (“LOB”), is now being reported as part of the RD&A LOB. Prior periods have not been reclassified as the amounts were not material.

Table 3 – Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Amounts in millions Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,597 $ 1,832 Short-term investments 99 98 Total current assets 4,509 3,679 Operating lease right-of-use assets 393 456 Non-current assets 7,900 6,586 Total assets 12,409 10,265 Total current liabilities 2,222 1,912 Total debt 6,422 5,581 Total operating lease liabilities (1) 521 574 Other long-term liabilities 1,575 1,450 Total shareholders’ equity 1,763 831 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 12,409 10,265 Actual number of shares outstanding 187.1 187.7

(1) The December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 amounts include $94 million and $89 million, respectively, of current operating lease liabilities.

Table 4 – Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) Continued Total debt consists of the following: December 31, 2020 Amounts in millions Principal Amount Fair Value of Interest Rate Swaps (1) Unamortized

(Discount)

Premium Unamortized

Debt Issuance

Costs Carrying Value Notes Payable: 4.50% 2012 Senior Notes, due 2022 $ 500 $ 14 $ (1) $ (1) $ 512 4.875% 2013 Senior Notes, due 2024 500 — (1) (1) 498 5.25% 2014 Senior Notes, due 2044 600 — 3 (5) 598 1.75% 2015 Senior Notes, due 2027 612 — — (2) 610 2.625% 2017 Senior Notes, due 2023 500 12 — (2) 510 3.25% 2017 Senior Notes, due 2028 500 31 (4) (3) 524 4.25% 2018 Senior Notes, due 2029 400 — (3) (3) 394 4.875% 2018 Senior Notes, due 2048 400 — (6) (4) 390 0.950% 2019 Senior Notes, due 2030 918 — (3) (6) 909 3.75% 2020 Senior Notes, due 2025 700 (1) (1) (5) 693 3.25% 2020 Senior Notes, due 2050 300 — (4) (3) 293 2.55% 2020 Senior Notes, due 2060 500 — (4) (5) 491 Total long-term debt $ 6,430 $ 56 $ (24) $ (40) $ 6,422 December 31, 2019 Principal Amount Fair Value of Interest Rate Swaps (1) Unamortized

(Discount)

Premium Unamortized

Debt Issuance

Costs Carrying Value Notes Payable: 4.50% 2012 Senior Notes, due 2022 $ 500 $ 9 $ (1) $ (1) $ 507 4.875% 2013 Senior Notes, due 2024 500 — (1) (2) 497 5.25% 2014 Senior Notes, due 2044 600 — 4 (5) 599 1.75% 2015 Senior Notes, due 2027 561 — — (3) 558 2.75% 2017 Senior Notes, due 2021 500 11 (1) (2) 508 2.625% 2017 Senior Notes, due 2023 500 7 (1) (2) 504 3.25% 2017 Senior Notes, due 2028 500 — (4) (3) 493 3.25% 2018 Senior Notes, due 2021 300 — — (1) 299 4.25% 2018 Senior Notes, due 2029 400 — (3) (3) 394 4.875% 2018 Senior Notes, due 2048 400 — (7) (4) 389 0.950% 2019 Senior Notes, due 2030 842 — (3) (6) 833 Total long-term debt $ 5,603 $ 27 $ (17) $ (32) $ 5,581

