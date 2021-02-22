Nano One Technology Performs Well in Solid State Battery Collaboration with the University of Michigan

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 22, 2021) – Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSXV: NNO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB)

Nano One is collaborating with the University of Michigan on the development of innovative solid-state battery technology.

Nano One’s proprietary coated single crystal HVS cathode material is performing well in University of Michigan test programs.

HVS is inexpensive, fast charging, cobalt free, and suited for solid-state battery configuration because it does not expand, contract and stress the cathode-electrolyte interface like other materials.

Nano One® Materials Corp. (“Nano One“) is a technology company with a patented and scalable industrial process for the production of low cost, high performance cathode powders used in lithium ion batteries, and, today announced positive updates from a collaboration with the University of Michigan leveraging Nano One’s advancements in cathode materials for solid-state batteries.

Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Michigan (UM), Richard Laine, Ph.D., said, “Initial results from our evaluations show that Nano One’s HVS materials perform well with our innovative agricultral waste derived electrolytes and we look forward to advancing our collaboration to demonstrate a viable solid-state battery configuration.”

Professor Laine’s research group and several others are exploring in UM’s battery laboratories various aspects of battery components, designs, interfaces and assembly of solid-state electrochemical energy storage devices.

This is the latest in a series of collaborations that Nano One has undertaken with global automotive original equipment manufacturers, leading battery manufacturers and academic research groups.

“Evaluations of Nano One’s unique NMC 811 and HVS cathode materials are showing positive results with solid-state electrolytes in solid-state batteries,” said Dr. Stephen Campbell, CTO of Nano One. “Nano One sees great potential for growth in solid-state battery markets driven by automotive interest. We are scaling up our innovative processes and materials with a growing list collaborators.”

The goal of developing better solid-state batteries is to improve safety, power and energy density by replacing flammable liquid electrolytes with a solid interface between the cathode and an ultra-thin lithium metal anode. Nano One has numerous test programs underway with leaders in both industry and academia to test it’s lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) and high voltage spinel (HVS) in different solid-state battery systems.

HVS, also known as lithium nickel manganese oxide (LNMO), is inexpensive, fast charging and cobalt free. It is suited to solid-state batteries because it does not expand, contract and stress the cathode-electrolyte interface like other cathode materials. Furthermore, Nano One’s proprietary coated single crystal powder protects the cathode from side reactions while allowing the rapid transfer of lithium ions between electrolyte and cathode.

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp. (“Nano One“) has developed patented technology for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium ion battery cathode materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. The processing technology enables lower cost feedstocks, simplifies production, and advances performance for a wide range of cathode materials. Nano One has built a demonstration pilot plant and is partnered with global leaders in the lithium ion battery supply chain to advance its lithium iron phosphate (LFP), lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) and lithium nickel manganese oxide (LNM) cathode technologies for large growth opportunities in e-mobility and renewable energy storage applications.

Nano One’s pilot and partnership activities are being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), and the Province of British Columbia through the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. Nano One’s mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of battery materials. www.nanoone.ca

