NewMarket Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Full Year Net Income of $270.6 Million and Earnings Per Share of $24.64

Petroleum Additives Full Year Operating Profit of $333.2 Million

Focus Remains on Investing in the Long-Term Success of the Company

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas E. Gottwald, released the following earnings report of the Company’s operations for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $66.9 million, or $6.12 per share, compared to net income of $50.1 million, or $4.48 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for 2020 was $270.6 million, or $24.64 per share compared to net income of $254.3 million, or $22.73 per share. Net income for the year benefited from a gain of $16.5 million related to the sale of a non-operating parcel of real estate, along with a reduced effective tax rate compared to 2019.

Sales for the petroleum additives segment for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $525.2 million, down 1.2% compared to the same period last year. Petroleum additives operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $84.3 million, compared to $73.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year, petroleum additives sales were $2.0 billion compared to sales in 2019 of $2.2 billion. This decrease was due mainly to lower shipments and decreased selling prices. Petroleum additives operating profit for 2020 was $333.2 million, a 7.2% decrease compared to 2019 operating profit of $359.2 million. This decrease was mainly due to changes in selling prices, lower shipments and higher conversion costs, partially offset by lower raw material costs and selling, general, and administrative costs. Shipments decreased 5.2% between the full-year periods, with decreases in both lubricant additives and fuel additives shipments.

Petroleum additives operating results for 2020 have been marked by economic uncertainty resulting from the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related restrictions on the movement of people, goods and services. While we have continued to operate throughout the year in each of our regions, we have at various times seen significant changes in some of the key drivers that affect the performance of our business. During the second quarter of 2020, government and business shutdowns in North America and Europe led to a precipitous drop in vehicle miles driven and auto production, with gasoline consumption in the United States dropping to its lowest point in over 50 years. With less travel and fewer miles driven, combined with automobile plant closures, global demand for our products declined substantially, except in our Asia Pacific region where demand remained relatively stable throughout the year. As restrictions eased and economies reopened in the second half of 2020, global production of automobiles began to rebound and gasoline consumption and miles driven showed steady improvement in most countries, including the United States. Late in the fourth quarter, renewed restrictions on travel and work in certain countries had a negative effect on our business. The pace and stability of improvement in demand for our products will continue to depend heavily on economic recovery and the rate at which government restrictions are lifted and remain lifted.

The effective tax rate for 2020 was 18.3% compared to 23.3% for 2019. The decrease in the tax rate in 2020 was mainly the result of finalizing prior year tax filings and releasing certain tax reserves.

Our business continues to generate strong cash flow. During the year we funded capital expenditures of $93.3 million, paid dividends of $83.4 million, and repaid $44.7 million of borrowings on our revolving credit facility. We also repurchased 270,963 shares of our common stock for a cost of $101.4 million.

As we look back at our results for the year, we are extremely proud of the operational performance we achieved given the volatility the COVID-19 pandemic introduced into the global economy. Throughout the economic downturn, the chemical industry and our products have been recognized as essential for the transportation of goods and services, and our facilities have continued to operate and function safely. I want to sincerely thank our employees for their continued determination and commitment to do what is necessary to support our customers and ensure their supply demands are met. I am very proud of them.

As we look forward to 2021, we will continue to monitor government restrictions on the movement of people, goods and services as well as the status of vaccination programs that are being implemented globally. We are hopeful the vaccinations will help provide more stability in the global economy in 2021. Our business decisions will continue to be focused on the long-term success of our company, including emphasis on satisfying customer needs, generating solid operating results, and promoting the greatest long-term value for our shareholders, customers and employees. We believe the fundamentals of how we run our business – a long-term view, safety and people first culture, customer-focused solutions, technology-driven product offerings, and a world-class supply chain capability – will continue to be beneficial for all our stakeholders.

Sincerely,

Thomas E. Gottwald

The petroleum additives segment consists of the North America (the United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Central America, and South America), Asia Pacific, and Europe/Middle East/Africa/India (Europe or EMEAI) regions.

The Company has disclosed the non-GAAP financial measure EBITDA and the related calculation in the schedules included with this earnings release. EBITDA is defined as income from continuing operations before the deduction of interest and financing expenses, income taxes, depreciation (on property, plant and equipment) and amortization (on intangibles and lease right-of-use assets). The Company believes that even though this item is not required by or presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this additional measure enhances understanding of the Company’s performance and period to period comparability. The Company believes that this item should not be considered an alternative to net income determined under GAAP.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated additive packages to market-general additives, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make engines run smoother, machines last longer, and fuels burn cleaner.

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT RESULTS AND OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per-share amounts, unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Petroleum additives $ 525,212 $ 531,775 $ 2,001,567 $ 2,175,904 All other 2,569 2,670 9,364 14,391 Total $ 527,781 $ 534,445 $ 2,010,931 $ 2,190,295 Segment operating profit: Petroleum additives $ 84,323 $ 73,608 $ 333,241 $ 359,228 All other (2,051 ) (1,654 ) (100 ) (1,562 ) Segment operating profit 82,272 71,954 333,141 357,666 Corporate unallocated expense (6,481 ) (4,503 ) (21,744 ) (20,345 ) Interest and financing expenses (5,753 ) (6,501 ) (26,328 ) (29,241 ) Other income (expense), net 6,285 5,683 46,218 23,510 Income before income tax expense $ 76,323 $ 66,633 $ 331,287 $ 331,590 Net income $ 66,884 $ 50,102 $ 270,568 $ 254,286 Earnings per share – basic and diluted $ 6.12 $ 4.48 $ 24.64 $ 22.73

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per-share amounts, unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 527,781 $ 534,445 $ 2,010,931 $ 2,190,295 Cost of goods sold 377,001 391,005 1,415,899 1,560,426 Gross profit 150,780 143,440 595,032 629,869 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 37,026 38,167 142,863 148,083 Research, development, and testing expenses 38,199 37,717 140,367 144,465 Operating profit 75,555 67,556 311,802 337,321 Interest and financing expenses, net 5,753 6,501 26,328 29,241 Other income (expense), net 6,521 5,578 45,813 23,510 Income before income tax expense 76,323 66,633 331,287 331,590 Income tax expense 9,439 16,531 60,719 77,304 Net income $ 66,884 $ 50,102 $ 270,568 $ 254,286 Earnings per share – basic and diluted $ 6.12 $ 4.48 $ 24.64 $ 22.73 Cash dividends declared per share $ 1.90 $ 1.90 $ 7.60 $ 7.30

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share amounts, unaudited) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,172 $ 144,397 Trade and other accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses 336,395 335,826 Inventories 401,031 365,938 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,480 33,237 Total current assets 898,078 879,398 Property, plant, and equipment, net 665,147 635,439 Intangibles (net of amortization) and goodwill 129,944 131,880 Prepaid pension cost 137,069 133,848 Operating lease right-of-use assets 61,329 60,505 Deferred charges and other assets 42,308 44,062 Total assets $ 1,933,875 $ 1,885,132 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 189,937 $ 178,773 Accrued expenses 78,422 77,350 Dividends payable 15,184 19,217 Income taxes payable 3,760 10,632 Operating lease liabilities 13,410 14,036 Other current liabilities 11,742 8,887 Total current liabilities 312,455 308,895 Long-term debt 598,848 642,941 Operating lease liabilities – noncurrent 48,324 46,792 Other noncurrent liabilities 214,424 203,406 Total liabilities 1,174,051 1,202,034 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock and paid-in capital (with no par value; issued and outstanding shares – 10,921,377 at December 31, 2020 and 11,188,549 at December 31, 2019) 717 1,965 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (173,164 ) (162,748 ) Retained earnings 932,271 843,881 Total shareholders’ equity 759,824 683,098 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,933,875 $ 1,885,132

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA (In thousands, unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Net income $ 270,568 $ 254,286 Depreciation and amortization 84,002 87,560 Cash pension and postretirement contributions (10,655 ) (9,932 ) Working capital changes (54,089 ) 4,763 Deferred income tax expense 7,554 7,384 Capital expenditures (93,316 ) (59,434 ) Net repayments under revolving credit facility (44,678 ) (123,451 ) Repurchases of common stock (101,434 ) 0 Dividends paid (83,417 ) (81,676 ) Proceeds from sale of land 20,000 0 Gain on sale of land (16,483 ) 0 All other 2,723 (8,143 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (19,225 ) $ 71,357

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income $ 66,884 $ 50,102 $ 270,568 $ 254,286 Add: Interest and financing expenses, net 5,753 6,501 26,328 29,241 Income tax expense 9,439 16,531 60,719 77,304 Depreciation and amortization 20,684 21,775 82,666 86,421 EBITDA $ 102,760 $ 94,909 $ 440,281 $ 447,252

