NewtoTheStreet’s Newsmax Sunday 930AM EST Lineup Features Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., Nextech AR, Winston Gold and NativeCoin

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2021 / New To The Street will broadcast Show 151 Sunday 930AM EST on NEWSMAX T.V., and on FOX Business Monday evening 1030PM PST. The show will feature Doctor Seth Lederman President and co-founder Tonix Pharma, a research driven biotechnology company. Tonix is working on a 1 shot vaccine for COVID and expecting to commence safety testing this year. Doctor Seth explains that people should wear masks even after vaccination as they can still spread and get the infection.

Nextech AR with CEO and Founder Evan Gappelberg on the release of their airshow app which brings holograms into your home. Nextech is the pure play augmented reality company.

Winston Gold CEO Murray Nye and Chairman Joseph Carrabba explaining the recent success happening at the mine including from drill bit to producing gold separating Winston from traditional junior miners.

NativeCoin with Jay Simmons Director of Tribal Operations, Randy Williams President and Marcus Guinn advisor. They discuss how the NativeCoin will be helping financial transactions utilizing their blockchain tech covering the 560 plus Native American Indian tribes and their 460 native run casinos.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Tonix) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing innovative and proprietary new therapeutics that address the needs of patients. We focus on developing small molecules and biologics to treat CNS (pain, neurology, psychiatry, addiction) and immunological (vaccines, immunosuppression, oncology, autoimmune disease) conditions.

Our mission is to improve the lives of patients by identifying, researching and developing promising therapies which have the potential to address needs not currently fulfilled by existing products.

About NativeCoin Native-Coin.com

NativeCoin acts as a decentralized, universal, digital currency that can be utilized by Native American Tribes and their Casinos. With NativeCoin, it costs mere pennies to transfer thousands of dollars by means of utilizing an internal peer-to-peer transaction.

About Winston Gold Corp.

Winston Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on generating cash flow by advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Our management and operations team have considerable experience identifying and developing high-grade underground mines that exhibit excellent potential for success.

About Nextech AR

Nextech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing augmented reality market, which is estimated to grow from USD $10.7B in 2019 and projected to reach USD$72.7B by 2024, according to Markets & Markets Research; it is expected to

grow at a CAGR of 46.6% from 2019 to 2024.

The company is pursuing four verticals:

Virtual Experience Platform (VXP): An advanced Augmented Reality and Video Learning Experience Platform for Events, is a SaaS video platform that integrates interactive video, artificial Intelligence and augmented reality in one secure platform to allow enterprises the ability to create the world’s most engaging virtual event management and learning experiences. Automated closed captions and translations to over 64 languages. According to Grandview Research, the global virtual events market in 2020 is $90B and expected to reach more than $400B by 2027, growing at a 23% CAGR. With Nextech’s VXP platform having augmented reality, AI, end-to-end encryption, and built-in language translation for 64 languages, the company is well positioned to rapidly take market share as the growth accelerates globally.

ARitize™ For eCommerce: The company launched its SaaS platform for webAR in eCommerce early in 2019. Nextech has a ‘full funnel’ end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its ARitize360 app for 3D product capture, 3D/AR ads, its ARitize white label app, its ‘Try it On’ technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and ‘one click buy’.

ARitize™ 3D/AR Advertising Platform: Launched in Q1 2020 the ad platform will be the industry’s first end-to-end solution whereby the company will leverage its 3D asset creation into 3D/AR ads. In 2019, according to IDC, global advertising spend will be about $725 billion.

ARitize™ Hollywood Studios: The studio is in development producing immersive content using 360 video, and augmented reality as the primary display platform.

