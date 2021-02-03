Onyx Announces Release of SAFHIR 3, the Only Foundational Health Data Interoperability Platform

Moves Payers Beyond Regulatory Compliance to a Value Creating Data Infrastructure

ELKRIDGE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BlueButton20—Onyx Technology LLC is pleased to announce the release of SAFHIR 3, the only truly foundational health data interoperability platform on the market today. Available to all health plans, SAFHIR 3 immediately enables compliance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) data sharing regulations while simultaneously enabling health plans to utilize their data exchange to create actionable information that improves the quality of care while reducing costs.

“With SAFHIR 3 we are providing health plans the opportunity to not simply be compliant with the data sharing regulations, but to also fully realize the value of that data exchange, capture the knowledge in that data and create a foundational infrastructure for this new era of health data interoperability,” said Susheel Ladwa, CEO of Onyx.

Built in collaboration with Microsoft to uniquely deliver the scalability and security of the Azure stack, SAFHIR 3 provides out-of-the box health data interoperability for America’s health payers and providers. The platform enables secure connections between payers, providers and patients and is built on the team’s experience in creation of the Blue Button 2.0 API for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services which provides secure, FHIR-based data sharing to over 50 million beneficiaries.

“The SAFHIR 3 platform provides a true foundation for a payer’s interoperability needs,” said Edward Yurcisin, Onyx Technology’s Chief Product Officer. “This platform is built on top of Microsoft’s Azure API for FHIR and enables the exchange of data using any HL7® Implementation Guide now and in the future. SAFHIR 3 not only enables payers to meet their regulatory requirements, but to also map, consolidate, and use data to provide qualitatively better care while reducing the cost of that care.”

About Onyx Technology LLC

Onyx Technology, LLC is a healthcare interoperability solutions provider. Onyx, a NewWave company, emerged from work with CMS in establishing the nation’s first nationwide FHIR-based API, Blue Button 2.0. Building on this experience and expertise, Onyx has partnered with Microsoft to build the industry’s leading platform for FHIR-based interoperable exchange. Focused on standards based, interoperable technologies that ensure security, privacy, and the delivery of the right information to the right place at the right time, Onyx is the expert in enabling our customers to garner the greatest value from their participation in the healthcare eco-system of tomorrow. Please visit us at www.onyxhealth.io as well as on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Julie Fournier



Onyx Technology LLC



Email: Julie.Fournier@onyxhealth.io