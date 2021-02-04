Public Storage to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today it intends to release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. (PST) to discuss these results.

Live conference call Domestic dial-in number: (866) 406-5408 International dial-in number: (973) 582-2770 Conference ID number: 8057778 Simultaneous audio webcast link: PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar” Conference call replay Domestic dial-in number: (800) 585-8367 International dial-in number: (404) 537-3406 Conference ID number: 8057778 Webcast link: PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar” Date accessible through: March 11, 2021

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand and (iii) an approximate 42% equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

