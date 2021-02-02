Reltio Positioned in the Challengers Quadrant of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions

Evaluation Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#business360—Reltio, an award-winning multi-domain master data management (MDM) software as a service (SaaS) company at the heart of helping innovative companies thrive in the digital economy, has been positioned by Gartner in the Challengers quadrant of the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions report.1

Reltio Connected Data Platform is the only cloud-native, multi-tenant, multi-domain master data management (MDM) SaaS platform on the market.

Reltio ranks 4.8/5 out of 25 reviews on Gartner Peer Insight as of the date of this news release.

Reltio is available directly from www.reltio.com and partners, including AWS Marketplace.

Reltio customers include global pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, market-leaders in healthcare, financial services, and technology, major travel and hospitality brands, and prestigious international luxury consumer brands in fashion, retail, and personal care. Reltio had a record year ending December 31, 2020 and is on target to reach Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $100M in the next 12 months.

Unparalleled Performance

Reltio Connected Data Platform is 100 percent cloud-native and uniquely features big data architecture to manage massive data volumes in real-time for operational, analytical, and data science use cases, and an API-first SaaS business model for rapid innovation and responsive data management.

These characteristics and benefits add up to unmatched performance for Reltio customers in more than 100 countries.

Key Data Management Metrics:

6.3 Billion Consolidated Profiles under management

100+ Billion Relationships under management

24.8 Million Searches per day

Key API Metrics:

424 Million Search API Calls per month

824 Million Get API Calls per month

203 Million Save API Calls per month

36.6 Billion Total API Calls per year

Quotes

Chris Hylen, CEO, Reltio: “Reltio launched the first multi-domain master data management (MDM) SaaS platform nearly a decade ago and has demonstrated unmatched innovation and vision in the MDM market. Enterprises in all industries rely on Reltio as the single source of truth for multi-domain data in real time and at scale to effectively manage their businesses. Speed, agility, and fast time to value are competitive differentiators. Demand for our proven cloud-native SaaS platform has increased proportional to the demand of the current business climate and accelerated digitization of the economy.”

Manish Sood, CTO & Founder, Reltio: “Reltio is the first and only cloud-native, multi-tenant SaaS platform for multi-domain MDM. Our SaaS business model and API first approach to mastering data gives our customers access to significant innovation and competitive advantage through continuous and seamless upgrades. Modern enterprises favor a cloud-first or cloud-only approach to enterprise architecture and business applications. Only Reltio can meet this preference.”

VP of Technology, $3-10B Retail Company from Gartner Peer Insight Review: “Overall, Reltio has been a great company to work with. They have been approachable at all levels of the company as we’ve worked through implementation, rollout, and now into support. They have partnered closely with us for major launches with their teams and executives clearly showing they know how important the success of the initiatives are for us. They have also been very open to feedback and working to make our partnership even better.”

Reltio disrupted the master data management (MDM) software market when it launched the first cloud-native MDM software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. Reltio remains the only company that provides a cloud-native multi-tenant multi-domain MDM platform that delivers real-time data at scale. The Reltio Connected Data Platform provides agility, scale, simplicity, security, and performance unmatched by competitors. Reltio’s API-first approach eases configuration and integration with downstream applications for developers.

The Reltio Connected Data Platform gives customers an Enterprise 360 view to power digital transformation and growth. Reltio is the single source of truth for enterprise data, a fundamentally better way to create rich data profiles that include relationships, omnichannel transaction and interaction data, and third-party data at the speed and scale of cloud. Visit www.reltio.com to gain an Enterprise 360 view of mission-critical data for real-time operations, analytics and data science.

[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions, Simon Walker, Sally Parker, Malcolm Hawker, Divya Radhakrishnan, Alan Dayley, 27 January 2021

Gartner disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

