San Diego Angel Conference Selects Seven Finalists to Pitch Angel Investors on March 20 for Chance at $200,000 to $1 Million* in Funding

Public welcome at live virtual event, as early-stage companies, narrowed from record 124 applicants, pitch angel investors for funding to grow their enterprises

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SDAC—San Diego Angel Conference (SDAC), a three-year-old University of San Diego (USD) School of Business program that activates accredited angel investors and engages promising early-stage companies, selected seven finalists – Advocat Technologies, ChargeNet Stations, Digital Proteomics, Fluid Power AI, Hempress Hygienics, UpLyft, and Verity Packaging – to pitch angel investors on March 20 at 10 a.m. PDT at its live virtual event. The SDAC fund will select at least one startup to receive anywhere from $200,000 to $1 million in funding. In the past, additional startups have also received funding.

Through a series of free workshops and events since September, SDAC III has provided education and mentoring to 124 startups, representing 30 industries from across the country. Guidance includes understanding what angel investors look for; how to communicate with investors, preparing for the funding pitch, and how to negotiate the deal. Companies also gain access to an invaluable network offering advice and career-long connections.

Pradnya Desh, CEO of SDAC III finalist Advocat Technologies, an early-stage company leveraging AI for legal research and drafting for enterprise legal departments, says, “The process of meeting SDAC investors and answering their questions about our technology, financials and vision has already been immensely helpful for the growth of our company.”

A supporter of SDAC, law firm Mintz emphasizes the value of the organization’s educational and networking resources for entrepreneurs.

“In addition to much-needed funding, SDAC offers early-stage companies and developing angel investors critical access to coaching and training, as well as the opportunity to build relationships with each other,” says Mintz Member Sebastian E. Lucier. “As a firm, we are committed to supporting the San Diego start-up and entrepreneurial community, and our involvement with SDAC is a key component of that work.”

SDAC’s combination of entrepreneurial education, up to $1 million* in investments to winning companies, and a low angel fund investment threshold of about $6,000, has made it one of the largest angel investor programs in the country.

“The best part of being an SDAC investor is receiving a rapid and thorough real-time/real-world education on how to critically evaluate innovative early-stage companies. I’m learning from the process, as well as from my fellow investors who have incredible insight,” says Angel Investor Keith Richter.

The size and certainty of the fund generates healthy deal flow and is supported by 20+ partner organizations in the startup ecosystem in San Diego. SDAC also partners with top California universities including host University of San Diego (USD), San Diego State University (SDSU), and University of California San Diego (UCSD). SDAC’s top non-academic sponsors for 2020/2021 include Mintz, Clearpoint Agency, and Vantage Point Advisors. Full list of sponsors can be found here.

“SDAC’s mission is to activate new investors, and our motto is ‘We get to yes!’ We do that by connecting investors to each other and to early-stage companies with exciting innovations across a wide variety of industries. Investors get to explore it all together and learn from each other as we work toward picking the winner,” says Mysty Rusk, Founder of the San Diego Angel Conference.

To reserve your spot for the live virtual event on March 20 at 10 a.m. PDT click here.

*Actual investment depends on the number of units purchased by participating investors.

Contacts

Hilary McCarthy



hilary@clearpointagency.com

774 364 1440