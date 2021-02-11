SEMA Precast Selects Advanced Payroll by LOKI Systems, a Workforce Logiq Company, to Handle Complex Payroll Processing Requirements of Union Employees, Multi-State Projects

Enables seamless management of client’s complex U.S. employee federal, state, and local income tax compliance.

PORT COQUITLAM, British Columbia & ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LOKI Systems, a Workforce Logiq company and leading developer of comprehensive payroll solutions, today announced that SEMA Precast, a heavy civil concrete precasting manufacturer, has selected its Advanced Payroll platform to manage the complex federal, state, and local payroll processing and compliance requirements of union employees. LOKI’s solution was the ideal fit for SEMA, which was searching for an integrated and scalable payroll and time capture solution purpose-built for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations platform.

The LOKI Advanced Payroll platform is a fully localized solution for the U.S., Canada, and U.K., and automatically determines the correct tax deductions, reporting and submissions for workers on projects across multiple geographic locations and currencies. By having a system that can automatically resolve the correct statutory deductions based on a worker’s time entry, Advanced Payroll eases the payroll department’s administrative burden, improves compliance, and gives managers more time to get work done.

“We are looking forward to working with the LOKI Systems team over the long-term and utilizing their knowledge and technology to help streamline an end-to-end payroll process and improve payment accuracy,” said Matt Mosley, IT Director for SEMA Precast. “The team’s extensive background in construction and standing as a Microsoft Gold Certified ISV vendor were critical factors in our decision to select Advanced Payroll.”

Advanced Payroll is one of the only purpose-built payroll solutions that continues to fully integrate with the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform. The solution will continue to support payroll compliance requirements for clients of the cloud-based business applications platform as a trusted Microsoft partner.

The implementation of Advanced Payroll is underway, with the first of several companies in SEMA’s corporate structure successfully launched and additional companies scheduled to be added over the next year. The full implementation will encompass more than 1,000 employees across multiple locations.

“We are excited to partner with SEMA Precast to help boost efficiency, increase control, and eliminate administrative challenges across their payroll operations,” said Rick Hutchinson, managing director, LOKI Systems. “Our experience in the construction market, ability to handle unique income tax structures, and scalability enables us to drive SEMA Precast’s payroll processes now and as they continue to grow.”

LOKI Systems is a subsidiary of Workforce Logiq, a global provider of AI-powered workforce intelligence, technology, and services. Workforce Logiq’s portfolio of solutions enables organizations to connect, analyze, and harness workforce intelligence from across the enterprise to improve performance, outperform competitors, and win, manage and retain the talent they need to grow.

About LOKI Systems, a Workforce Logiq Company

LOKI Systems is a leading developer of workforce management solutions including Advanced Payroll for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and StaffRight. LOKI Systems serves enterprise-level organizations with complex staff scheduling and payroll requirements. All of LOKI Systems solutions are configurable and adaptable to complex workforce environments around the world for a variety of industries. Advanced Payroll is the only multi-country payroll solution fully integrated with Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations – and created by a Microsoft gold-certified partner. It is built to handle complex payroll scenarios across industries and employee types, with localizations in the U.S., Canada, and U.K.

LOKI Systems is a Microsoft Gold Certified ISV vendor, with award winning products that meet the highest standard of development certification offered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations. LOKI Systems is headquartered in British Columbia, Canada and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Workforce Logiq. LOKI Systems has been serving organization since 1995 and was acquired in August 2017 by Workforce Logiq – a Carlyle Group portfolio company. For more information visit https://www.workforcelogiq.com, follow on Twitter @WorkforceLogiq, or connect with Workforce Logiq on LinkedIn.

About SEMA Precast

SEMA Precast provides quality precast concrete products, services, and solutions to the construction industry. Since 1998, we have independently served a variety of heavy civil, industrial, commercial, residential, and private clients. We are the region’s preferred precast partner because we bring sole-source responsibility, partnering directly with clients for design and production. Our high-capacity manufacturing facility is capable of simultaneously producing multiple large-scale projects for accelerated delivery. For more information visit https://semaprecast.com/.

