ServiceNow to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that it will have executives present at two upcoming investor conferences. These include:

  • ServiceNow President and CEO, Bill McDermott, will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2021 on Wednesday, February 10 at 2:20 p.m. PT. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here
  • ServiceNow Senior Vice President of Strategic Finance, Lisa Banks, will present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference on Monday, March 1 at 11:30 a.m. PT. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here

The webcasts will be accessible on the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website at http://investors.servicenow.com and archived on the ServiceNow site for a period of 30 days.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Sara Day

650.336.3123

press@servicenow.com

Investor Contact:

Darren Yip

925.388.7205

ir@servicenow.com

