TScan Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team with the Appointment of Brian M. Silver as Chief Financial Officer

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TScan) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) in oncology, today announced the appointment of Brian M. Silver as its Chief Financial Officer, effective May 2, 2021. Mr. Silver brings to TScan over 25 years of diverse strategic and financial experience within the healthcare and investment banking sectors. In conjunction with this appointment, Mr. Silver will be stepping down from TScan’s Board of Directors.

“ I’m delighted to have Brian join TScan as Chief Financial Officer. Brian’s financial experience includes raising over $300 million in private and public financings at Freeline Therapeutics, as well as many years as a biotech investment banker with Perella Weinberg and Morgan Stanley,” said David Southwell, Chief Executive Officer at TScan. “ Brian’s deep financial expertise and leadership will be vital to TScan as we grow our pipeline of TCR-T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancers with high unmet medical need.”

Mr. Silver commented, “ I joined the Board of TScan to work with an emerging leader in the development of TCR-T cell therapies. I am now excited to deepen my commitment to the Company by joining as Chief Financial Officer. I look forward to working with the Company’s industry-leading science and business team to advance TScan’s goal of developing life-changing treatments by harnessing the learnings from patients who are winning their fight against cancer.”

Mr. Silver will join TScan from Freeline Therapeutics, a clinical-stage systemic gene therapy company, where he will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development through April 30, 2021. At Freeline he was responsible for financial strategy, financial reporting, business development, legal, compliance, investor relations and corporate communications. Prior to joining Freeline in 2018, Mr. Silver was Partner and Head of Biotechnology in the healthcare practice at Perella Weinberg Partners, a leading independent global advisory firm. Prior to Perella Weinberg, Mr. Silver held a number of positions in Morgan Stanley’s healthcare investment banking group, most recently as Managing Director, from 1998 to 2013. He began his career in the corporate transactions group at Sullivan & Cromwell. His advisory experience spans dozens of transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and licenses, and capital raises across the equity, debt, convertible and royalty finance markets. Mr. Silver received a J.D. with honors from the University of Chicago Law School and a B.A. with honors from Harvard College.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan discovers and develops transformative T cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other serious diseases. Our proprietary, high-throughput platform identifies novel, clinically-derived, shared T cell antigens and all off-target TCR interactions. TScan is applying this platform to the development of highly efficacious TCR-T cell therapies with minimal off-target effects. Lead programs TSC-100 and TSC-101 are being developed for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, and the Company is advancing additional TCR-T cell programs for solid tumors.

