uStudio Adds Chief Revenue Officer to Support Growth in Enterprise Podcasting

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–uStudio, a leading enterprise media and podcasting platform, has named Alex Mitchell Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for customer-facing operations including sales and customer success, with a focus on business value realization. This executive appointment will help uStudio support the growing needs of enterprises investing in new audio and video solutions for keeping dispersed employees aligned, informed and engaged.

Previously, Alex was an Account Director at enterprise software company Planview. Prior to that, he was part of the operations team at Sprint where he directly supported then CEO Marcelo Claure. Alex also founded and ran a venture-backed SaaS startup in the AI space called StepOne, Inc., which he ultimately sold to FanThreeSixty. He has held various positions in sales, product management and software development throughout his career. Alex holds an MBA from the Kellogg School at Northwestern and a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Kansas.

“I am excited to join the uStudio team at this point in its journey. The enterprise podcast and media market is exploding, propelled in large part by the increasing necessity of remote workforce engagement solutions,” said Alex Mitchell. “Not only has uStudio built a world-class, enterprise-scale platform, but we are fortunate to work with a remarkable base of innovative customers and brands that continue to push the boundaries of business communications. From media-savvy corporate communicators to trailblazing sales enablement, learning and development leaders, I’m committed to building on these strong partnerships to exceed expectations as we grow our team.”

Alex’s addition to uStudio rounds out the company’s executive team, a strong group of experienced operators that bring more than thirty years of experience in the intersection of digital media and enterprise software.

“We are fortunate to have such a talented executive join uStudio,” said Jen Grogono, CEO of uStudio. “Alex’s leadership will play an important role in helping customers transform workforce productivity through the consumer-style delivery of media content to enterprise applications.”

uStudio’s customer base has grown significantly over the past twelve months as more businesses adapt to the reality of remote teams. Private podcasts, in particular, have proven to be an effective and natural way to connect the workforce with important content that keeps employees informed and aligned with corporate goals.

From audio and video podcasting to live and VOD, uStudio’s media management platform and broad range of integration APIs are used worldwide by market leaders such as Nike, Yum!, Boston Consulting Group, Dell, Morgan Stanley, and Takeda to transform employee engagement.

About uStudio:

uStudio, Inc. is the premier enterprise media platform for today’s digital workplace. uStudio’s private podcast solutions let businesses host and deliver corporate audio, video and live content in a modern, Netflix-style UX – helping to reach increasingly remote and hard-to-engage employees more naturally than the corporate intranet, email and alternative channels. Its white label mobile and desktop apps can be customized with channels, shows, episodes and categories making it ideal for a number of use cases, including corporate town halls, sales training, onboarding and learning. uStudio’s platform and suite of APIs and HTML5 interactive player templates allow for numerous custom workflows and integrations to support the needs of enterprises adapting to the future of work. Companies such as 7-Eleven, Boston Consulting Group, Kohls, Dell, Alcon and Manulife rely on uStudio’s media platform to more effectively share ideas and accelerate learning. uStudio is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information about uStudio, please visit: https://ustudio.com.

