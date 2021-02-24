VIQ Solutions Announces Strategic Executive Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Product Innovation and Prepare for Further Global Expansion

PHOENIX, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX : VQS and OTC Markets: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announced modification of new and existing roles within the executive leadership team to accelerate its transformation plan and position the Company for its next growth phase.

“Following our strong operating performance over the past two years in products, integrations, customer experience and operations, we are preparing our global enterprise to scale to the next level of growth. I am excited to announce strategic appointments to our executive leadership team, creating a more expansive framework to serve our clients worldwide by increasing our reach and decreasing time to market for our innovative products and services,” said Sebastien Pare, Chief Executive Officer, VIQ Solutions.

Susan Sumner, who has served as VIQ Solutions’ Chief Operating Officer since 2018, is appointed President and Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Sumner was instrumental in the execution of key corporate priorities, successfully integrating five acquisitions over the past two years and enabling technology to positively impact the Company’s margins. Her strong leadership, operational acumen, and vast industry knowledge accelerated VIQ to leadership in the global marketplace.

Elizabeth Vanneste joins VIQ Solutions as Executive Vice President of Product and Strategy. In her new role she will oversee the Company’s global product and services portfolio, providing strategic direction on innovation and product vision, new product development, design, and competitiveness.

Ms. Vanneste brings over 20 years of experience in the U.S. and Europe leading Product, Channel and Sales teams in companies including MFS Communications, Level 3 Communications, Focal Communications, and Telovations. While serving as Chief Marketing Officer at M5 Networks and Miller Heiman, she worked with Software as a Service (SaaS) providers to launch integrated applications improving customer productivity. She will play a key role in executing the Company’s long-term strategy and building a world class innovation center of excellence.

“We are delighted to welcome Elizabeth to our senior leadership team,” said Susan Sumner. “She has a proven record of accomplishment driving large technology and product organizations through massive industry transformation. Her global experience in accelerating revenue, driving large-scale digital process change, and predicting market dynamics to create new products and service offerings are critical for our commitment to continued global expansion of both organic and inorganic revenues. She is an essential asset to our long-term success.”

The executive changes will position VIQ to quickly expand the development of their AI powered products, to continue to increase operational excellence and expand the geographies they service while continuing to aggressively integrate and innovate the technologies they deliver to their focused segments.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, media, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “propose”, “project” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release include but are not limited to accelerating product innovation for further global expansion, rapid acceleration of future acquisitions, and technology enhancements to continue growth trajectory. Forward-looking statements or information is based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although VIQ believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because VIQ can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this news release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the Company’s recent initiatives, and that sales and prospects may provide incremental value for shareholders. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions that have been used.

Forward-looking statements or information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve several risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by VIQ including risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks discussed or referred to under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2019, which is available at www.sedar.com. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible risks and uncertainties.

