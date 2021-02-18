Zycus Launches #CognitiveProcurement Amidst 1200 Delegates Representing Over 500 Companies at Horizon 2021

Horizon – Zycus’ flagship event is being conducted virtually this year

The event saw participation from over 1200 professionals across procurement, finance and technology functions

Zycus launched Cognitive Procurement – Source to Pay solution integrated with Merlin AI suite

Over 200 live demos and 1-1 connects led to significant expression of interests from global enterprises

PRINCETON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ZycusHorizon2021–Zycus, a world leader in procurement technology solutions across the Source-to-Pay suite launched Cognitive Procurement during Horizon 2021. Horizon, Zycus’s flagship event was organized in a virtual format this year and saw participation from 1200+ senior delegates from 500+ companies and 36 countries across Americas, EMEA, Africa & APAC geographies.

The significant business disruption due to COVID pandemic compounded the challenges that companies were facing due to old clunky software. Horizon 2021 provided companies a forum to share their best practices on managing accelerated procurement technology transformations, while containing the ripple effects of risks which is a top-of-mind concern for Procurement Heads and Chief Finance Officers. Horizon 2021 also raised a clarion call that procurement & finance professionals are meant for more, so they shouldn’t settle for less, shouldn’t settle for broken old solutions and that they should ask for more.

The event also witnessed Aatish Dedhia, CEO Zycus unveiling Zycus’ new brand identity aligned to Cognitive Procurement at Horizon 2021. Cognitive Procurement reflects Zycus’ proprietary holistic application of Artificial Intelligence across the S2P cycle and combines Autonomous procurement, Actionable predictive intelligence, and Conversational AI.

Speaking on the occasion, Aatish Dedhia, CEO, Zycus said, “At Zycus, 2020 marked a year of intensive collaboration with 100s of our existing clients as we supported them through the crisis. In the process, we also built and launched deeper risk management offerings like iRisk, Merlin Risk Radar and MCI to help clients manage supply chain risks comprehensively. In 2020, we also partnered with multiple new enterprises, global companies, and helped them transition from their clunky siloed software to Zycus’ Cognitive Procurement offering.”

The agenda focused on building resilience and growth in uncertain times and included over 20+ sessions:

Keynotes and breakout sessions featuring leaders from global brands like Coca-Cola, Dow, Radisson Hotel Group, Hapag-Lloyd, Belden, Sirva and many others

and many others Expert panels & industry overviews from leading analyts like Gartner, Forrester & The Hackett Group

Case presentations from Zycus’ distinguished pool of global customers like SPIE, Tata Sky,TECOM, Heineken, Danone and more

and more Global sponsoring associates like AWS, Accenture, Velocity Procurement and Beltrees Consulting

Zycus leadership featured new product innovations, AI – product roadmaps coupled with over 200 live demos and 1-1 sessions, resulting in significant expressions of interests from global enterprises!

About Zycus:

Zycus is a leading global provider of end-to-end Source-to-Pay suite. The comprehensive product portfolio includes applications for both operational and strategic aspects of procurement – eProcurement, e-Invoicing, Spend Analysis, eSourcing, Contract Management, Supplier Management, Financial Savings Management, Request Management, and Project Management. To learn more about Zycus, visit www.zycus.com

Contacts

Zycus Inc



Anupama Phal



anupama.phal@zycus.com