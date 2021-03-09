ABBYY Announces Reimagine Global Conference to Empower Enterprises to Transform their Business with Digital Intelligence

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ABBYYReimagine–ABBYY announced today that it will host its ABBYY Reimagine conference that will push leaders’ conventional understanding of intelligent automation and offer new strategies that will take their business to the next level. The virtual event is taking place March 23-24, 2021 and will feature industry experts, customer stories and a reveal of the company’s latest innovations designed to revolutionize how artificial intelligence (AI) skills can be quickly democratized throughout the enterprise and in the hands of every knowledge worker to achieve greater business success.

Keynotes speakers include Ulf Persson, CEO of ABBYY and John “Gucci” Foley, a former lead solo pilot of the Blue Angels, a Sloan Fellow at Stanford School of Business, and expert in high-performance teams. Attendees will also hear directly from several ABBYY customers and partners from industries such as banking and finance, insurance, transportation and logistics, and healthcare who will share how they have gained business value by using Digital Intelligence solutions. Speakers include digital transformation change agents from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, DHL, Société Générale, Siemens, Alteryx, EXL, Blue Prism, and Capitalize Analytics.

“Companies are resetting their business agenda, reimagining their customer experience strategy, and want to know how they can drive more business outcomes faster,” said Scott Opitz, CMO of ABBYY. “At ABBYY Reimagine, you’ll see intelligent automation technologies such as OCR, content intelligence, and process mining and discovery in new contexts that will leave you inspired and confident in your future innovation investments. You’ll also learn how to make immediate impacts to your organization to create exceptional customer journeys and become the catalyst for your future of work.”

Attendees ranging from executives leading enterprise centers of excellence, managers leading departmental transformation, consultancy groups, VARs and solution integrators, and citizen developers can choose from over 30 sessions designed to help them understand the impact of documents and processes on their overall operational excellence and increase knowledge workers’ productivity by leveraging the latest AI technologies.

Analysts sharing their market perspective include:

Maureen Fleming, Program Vice President at IDC , discussing “Customer-Centric Approach to Achieving Insights-Driven Digital Intelligence”

Julie Conroy, Research Director at Aite Group, discussing "Technology Gaps Exposed: Digital Intelligence Will Play a Pivotal Role in Financial Services Resiliency"

Deb Zawisza, Vice President of Research and Consulting, at Novarica, discussing "Harnessing the Power of Digital Intelligence to Help Insurers Meet their Goals"

ABBYY Reimagine sessions begin at 10:00 a.m. PDT on Tuesday, March 23. Register for free and view the full agenda at www.abbyy.com/abbyy-reimagine-2021. Promotional video is available at ABBYY Reimagine virtual conference, March 23-24, 2021 – YouTube. Follow ABBYY and #ABBYYReimagine on social media to stay up to date with the event.

About ABBYY

ABBYY empowers organizations to gain a complete understanding of their business processes and the content that fuels them with its Digital Intelligence platform. ABBYY technologies are used by more than 5,000 companies, including many of the Fortune 500, and are recognized for their leadership in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and Process Discovery & Mining for driving significant impact where it matters most: customer experience, effectiveness, profitability, and competitive advantage. ABBYY is a global company with offices in 14 countries. For more information, visit www.abbyy.com/company and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

