AGA and Polygon Announced Liquidity Offering on QuickSwap

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2021 / AGA and Polygon announce AGA Polygon Liquidity Offering on QuickSwap Exchange. To support AGA liquidity on QuickSwap , 250,000 AGA tokens are available for sale. AGA is thrilled to announce that AGA Token will be available on QuickSwap Exchange on March 30, 2021. Three trading pairs will be available for trading AGA-QUICK, AGAr-QUICK and AGA-AGAr.

These tokens will be distributed on March 30 at 21:00 UTC; with trading on QuickSwap commencing shortly after.

AGA Liquidity Offering Bonus: Everyone participating in this sale will receive an additional 15% AGA as part of a bonus, paid to them on June 29, 2021.

AGA on QuickSwap Bonus Rewards: AGA-AGAr Liquidity Pool Bonus Rewards at 24% APR for the first three months.

QuickSwap Liquidity Mining: QuickSwap may further incentivize liquidity providers in their pools by rewarding QUICK.

Polygon Bridge: Everyone will be able to send – bridge AGA tokens from Ethereum to Polygon and back from Polygon to Ethereum simply using their MetaMask wallet.

AGA and AGAr* tokens will be listed and begin trading on QuickSwap on March 30, 2021 shortly after 21:00 UTC.

Qualified Investors can learn more by visiting https://agatoken.com/.

“ AGA and AGAr will remain ERC20 based while they are securely bridged to Polygon to provide our community with a secure, fast, scaleable and inexpensive platform to store, stake, farm, and trade AGA and AGAr,” said Tomasz Wojewoda, founder and CEO of AGA.

“ We’re delighted that AGA has chosen Polygon for scaling its platform. Together, we will ensure users enjoy a seamless experience using AGA on Polygon,” said Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder and COO of Polygon.

AGA is Mining Backed, High APY – DeFi, Governance Token with monthly rewards supported by Bitcoin and Liquidity mining. Tokens earn monthly rewards and are used for governance. Proceeds from sale of AGA Tokens are invested into mining equipment and liquidity. Profits from mining are used to fund monthly rewards and buy-back AGA Tokens.

Key numbers:

2017 year founded

6M AGA Tokens

2,8M AGA Tokens in circulation

200+ AGA Bitcoin Miners

10K AGA Tokens for Governance

2025 carbon neutral status

14 Peta Hashes

$150K+ AGA monthly revenue

Polygon (previously Matic Network) – Ethereum’s Internet of blockchains, aims to transform Ethereum into a multi-chain ecosystem with secured Layer 2 chains and standalone chains.

QuickSwap is a permissionless decentralized exchange (DEX) based on Ethereum, powered by Matic Network’s Layer 2 scalability infrastructure. By utilizing Layer 2 for transactions, QuickSwap users will be able to trade any ERC20 asset at lightning-fast speeds with near-zero gas costs.

*AGA and AGAr are not available in the United States and in prohibited jurisdictions.

