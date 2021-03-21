American IRA Discusses Navigating the Next Four Years with a Self-Directed IRA

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2021 / After a controversial U.S. presidential election, tensions are high. The problem, according to a recent post at American IRA, is that too many Americans let these tensions leak into investment mistakes. For instance, some investors may not even participate in investing for a long time because of feeling dispirited about the state of U.S. politics. According to American IRA’s recent post, hosted at the American IRA blog, investors who use a Self-Directed IRA often think about things in even longer terms than four years. Some investors think about retirement strategy in terms of decades.

For the average 25-year-old investor, American IRA noted, the timeline for retirement savings might be four decades and more. That is a very long time and far outlasts whatever the next four years may bring when it comes to the U.S. political landscape. American IRA notes that many investors use the Self-Directed IRA for access to nontraditional retirement asset classes such as real estate, precious metals, and more-assets with track records that go very far back. For many people, this level of diversification can add a sense of security to a retirement portfolio.

The article did not address U.S. politics but rather the mindset of many Self-Directed IRA investors who think about retirement strategy a different way. Because a Self-Directed IRA makes it possible for investors to consider these alternative asset classes, it means that people who use a Self-Directed IRA may have more of an independent streak when it comes to retirement investment decisions.

“This article talks about how investors can feel more independent and less tied into an investment system that feels like a cookie-cutter approach,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. “At American IRA, we like to remind investors of the kinds of choices they have. Ultimately, it’s up to them to make that choices-but they should at least be aware of their options.”

