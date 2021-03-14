Announcing the Upcoming Launch of the Leela Quantum Jacket

The Leela Quantum Jacket, From Leela Quantum Tech, Has Been Independently Studied and is Certified to Offer Protection from Harmful Exposure to Electromagnetic Fields

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2021 / The founder of Leela Quantum Tech is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the Leela Quantum Jacket.

As a company spokesperson noted, the Leela Quantum Jacket is the world’s first quantum jacket. It has been independently studied and certified to not only offer daily protection from harmful exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMF), but also to be anti-microbial.

The founder knows that people are exposed to EMF every day. He has also read the research that shows EMF-which includes any form of Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G, 5G and microwaves-can have a negative impact on the human body, including the autonomic nervous system.

“As our worlds are run by machines that use EMF, the average person comes into contact with these harmful electrical actions daily, if not 24/7,” the spokesperson noted, adding that the jacket is currently the focus of a fundraiser on Kickstarter.

To help keep people as safe from the dangers of EMF as possible, the team from Leela Quantum Tech were inspired to create and launch a jacket that not only looks stylish and is comfortable to wear, but will provide people with built-in protection against EMF.

“We are confident that people who wear the Leela Quantum Jacket will not be as exhausted and will be able to focus better, as well as worry less and enjoy the moment,” the spokesperson noted, adding that the innovative jacket has been studied and certified by the BESA Institute and the IGEF Association.

The outside of the Leela Quantum Jacket looks like a typical jacket, the spokesperson noted. Its true power lies within, thanks to its powerful, quantum energy-charged 99.9 purity silver lining that has been found to stop 99 percent of EMF from impacting the body.

As a bonus, the unique silver fabric may improve the health of the wearer, thanks to its antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties.

People who have worn the Leela Quantum Jacket during tests have reported feeling better within minutes and have noticed a definite increase in their energy level, the spokesperson noted.

