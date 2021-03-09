Atomwise Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021

Recognized for innovation in powering small molecule drug discovery with AI, Atomwise among the Top-10 in Biotechnology category

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FCMostInnovative—Atomwise, a leader in using artificial intelligence (AI) for small-molecule drug discovery, today announced it has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021. Atomwise was recognized for its unmatched AI platform, AtomNet®, as well as its growing pipeline and portfolio of partnerships and joint ventures tackling some of the most challenging targets in small molecule drug development.





The list honors businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year’s Most Innovative Companies list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.

“The Atomwise team is honored for this recognition from Fast Company,” said Dr. Abraham Heifets, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Atomwise. “Achievements like these are a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to addressing unmet needs for human disease.”

Atomwise’s proprietary approach to identifying small molecules for challenging diseases has landed the startup market validation and recognition. With the addition of its robust internal R&D pipeline, the company has made headway to grow its portfolio. Additionally the company has made major traction with corporate partners that include top-tier pharmaceutical companies like Eli Lilly and Bayer, and emerging biotechnology companies in APAC like GC Pharma, Hansoh Pharmaceuticals and Bridge Biotherapeutics. The company recently unveiled its growing portfolio of emerging joint venture companies, with drug development programs spanning oncology, immunology, infectious disease, neuroscience and clotting disorders.

The company was also recognized for making notable traction in the area of infectious disease in a very short time. In 2020 the company was awarded a $2.3M grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to support the development of multiple global health programs to advance novel antimalarial and anti-tuberculosis small molecule therapies in collaboration with the foundation’s global network. Earlier that same year, Atomwise announced fifteen research collaborations underway with leading global universities to discover novel broad-spectrum antivirals for COVID-19 and other coronaviruses, marking the company’s ability to rapidly spin up multiple programs that tackle different disease mechanisms in parallel. The company also founded a joint venture, vAirus, to develop broad-spectrum antivirals against flaviviruses, a notorious family of viruses that include Zika virus, dengue fever, and West Nile virus.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9and 10. This virtual, multiday summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer the inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

Atomwise is revolutionizing how drugs are discovered with AI. We invented the use of deep learning for structure-based drug discovery, today developing a pipeline of small-molecule drug candidates advancing into preclinical studies. Our AtomNet® technology has been used to unlock more undruggable targets than any other AI drug discovery platform. We are tackling over 600 unique disease targets across 775 collaborations spanning more than 250 partners around the world. Our portfolio of joint ventures and partnerships with leading pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and emerging biotechnology companies represents a collective deal value approaching $7 billion. Atomwise has raised over $174 million from leading venture capital firms to advance our mission to make better medicines, faster. Learn more at atomwise.com or follow @AtomwiseInc.

