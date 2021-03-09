Bluecore Named One of Forbes’ Best Startup Employers in 2021

Retail Marketing Technology Company Named to List for the Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bluecore, the multi-channel marketing technology company that’s reimagining how the world’s fastest-growing retail brands transform casual shoppers into lifetime customers today announced that it has been named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers for 2021 for the second consecutive year. For its annual list, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to identify the fast-growing companies that boast the best employer reputations and employee satisfaction.

Bluecore is ranked No. 293 on the list. America’s Best Startup Employers were selected by evaluating 2,500 American businesses with at least 50 employees on three criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on over 7 million data points.

“Retailers are looking to Bluecore to help them navigate this new digital-first world, and it’s our people behind the innovative technology that are powering that digital transformation,” said Fayez Mohamood, CEO of Bluecore. “We foster an environment where everyone can directly make an impact on our business, our culture and to each other, and this honor is a testament to our incredible team and the destination workplace we’ve built together.”

Bluecore works with 400+ retail brands, including Express, Tommy Hilfiger and The North Face, to ensure they dominate the permanent shift to digital. Bluecore’s AI-driven technology allows retailers to launch completely personalized multi-channel campaigns at scale by curating products, content, and offers, specific to each shopper’s interactions with the brand. The company drives significant increases in revenue for retailers and brands by connecting first-party shopper data, onsite behavioral data and most uniquely, retailers’ live product catalogues, and automating decisions around the recommendations that will convert for individual shoppers.

Bluecore’s recognition as one of America’s Best Startup Employers by Forbes follows its recent ranking on CBInsights’ Retail Tech 100, the 2020 Crain’s New York Business Fast 50 and the 2020 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

The full list of America’s Best Startup Employers can be found here.

About Bluecore

Bluecore is a multi-channel personalization platform that gives retailers a competitive advantage in a digital-first world. Unlike systems built for mass marketing and a physical-first world, Bluecore unifies shopper and product data in a single platform, and using AI/ML, activates welcomed personal experiences at the speed and scale of digital. Through Bluecore Product Relevance™ brands can personalize 100% of communications delivered to consumers through their shopping experiences, anywhere. Bluecore is credited with increasing lifetime value of shoppers and overall speed to marketing for more than 400 brands, including Express, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face, Teleflora and Bass Pro Shops.

Contacts

Media



Kieran Powell



kieran.powell@bluecore.com