Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., Executes on a Material Mining Hardware Purchase of One Million Dollars USD in ASIC Mining Machines

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 9, 2021) – Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (CSE: BTC.PR.A), (OTC Pink: BTCWF), (“Bluesky” or the “Corporation”) announced today that it had formalized and that it had completed a new mining hardware order for high hash rate ASIC mining machines totaling $1,000,830.00 USD.

This additional material mining hardware acquisition is the third significant completed high dollar value equipment order for Bluesky in fiscal 2021.

Further to Bluesky’s press releases of January 18th and January 20th of this year, and consistent with Bluesky’s strategy to capitalize upon a continued positive trend in today’s high value crypto market space, this latest order of mining hardware has been acted on in a rapid fashion and Bluesky expects to see that the mining assets from this order will arrive in our facilities and be fully operational and mining within the next 45 – 60 days.

This latest order of just over $1,000,000.00 USD in mining hardware comes on the heels of two other completed large high value mining hardware acquisitions in fiscal 2021 and further positions additional scale and diversification for Bluesky’s two active mining facilities and efforts. In total, including the today’s announcement of the Corporation’s acquisition of $1,000,000.00 USD in mining hardware, the Corporation has now successfully acquired a combined $2,688,000.00 CDN worth of ASIC and GPU based mining equipment in Q1 of 2021.

Mr. Anthony R. Pearlman, Bluesky COO stated: “This latest acquisition of ASIC mining assets is a very complimentary diversification of mining hardware type and this ASIC focused order will give us a significant horsepower boost to further realize potential increased revenue and profitability with targets like Bitcoin (BTC), while at the same time maintaining a diversified approach and focus on other targets like Ethereum (ETH) with our recently announced large orders of GPU mining hardware. This positive trending market demands we act fast and deliver on efforts at a time while increased revenue and profitability present themselves, we have, and continue to, demonstrate our abilities to do just that!”

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as digital mining proprietary software. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging digital currency industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: https://www.blueskydigitalassets.com

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Gelfand

CEO & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: ben.gelfand@blueskydigitalassets.com

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@blueskydigitalassets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

