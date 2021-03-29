Bolster Appoints Nick Vann to Vice President of Sales as Customer Demand Soars

Industry veteran brings proven sales leadership and security expertise to support rapid growth

LOS ALTOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bolster, a deep learning-powered, next generation fraud prevention company, today announced the appointment of Nick Vann to vice president of sales. Vann has over 15 years of deep security and sales leadership experience, where he will be responsible for driving revenues, expanding the company’s global footprint and scaling the sales and channel teams.

“We’re excited to have Nick join the team to help us take advantage of the surge we are seeing in demand by building a high-performance sales team,” stated Abhishek Dubey, co-founder and chief executive officer of Bolster. “He has a proven track record of taking disruptive technologies to market, and he will be a key contributor to helping Bolster accelerate our growth trajectory.”

Previously, Vann was the vice president of sales at Vulcan Cyber, where he played a pivotal role in winning key accounts and established the company’s U.S. operations. Prior to Vulcan Cyber, he held vice president of sales positions at Habitu8 and Anomali. During his four years at Anomali, Vann built the sales and business development programs from the ground up and established a go to market strategy that has been critical to the company’s ongoing success. He also held sales leadership positions at Rapid7 and Axceler.

“Bolster is well-positioned for success with a solution that is clearly differentiated from its competitors, and the growth trajectory is amazing,” said Nick Vann, vice president of sales at Bolster. “The solution helps companies address an increasingly difficult problem of online fraud simply and elegantly, and customers love it because it just works.”

As companies have accelerated their digital presence, online fraud activity is also growing at an extraordinary rate, making it increasingly difficult for companies to maintain positive brand reputation and loyalty. In 2020, Bolster Research found more than 1.7 million phishing and fraud sites being created, which is 18,000 per day. For one of its customers, Zoom, Bolster’s solution discovered and took down nearly 1,500 phishing and fraud sites in the first 24 hours.

Bolster Overview:

Revenue growth rate 486%

Funding raised $10 million from Thomvest Ventures and Crosslink Capital

Sample customers: Zoom, Dropbox, LinkedIn, Fitbit, Uber, Booking Holdings

About Bolster

Bolster helps companies create trust and safety on the Internet with its AI-powered next generation fraud prevention platform. The company protects some of the world’s leading brands, helping them strengthen their brand’s connection to their customers, partners, and supply chain ecosystem. Their platform provides the industry’s fastest detection and automated takedowns of online scams, doing the work of hundreds of analysts and paralegals in only minutes. The company has a team of security experts from leading security companies including Cisco, Symantec, McAfee, Bell Labs, and OpenDNS. Founded in 2017 and based in Los Altos, California. To learn more, go to www.bolster.ai.

Contacts

Young-Sae Song



ysong@bolster.ai