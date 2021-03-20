Clean Group Is Offering Office Cleaning Services In Sydney

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / Clean Group, a commercial and residential cleaning services company, is offering its services in Sydney.

Sydney is an important global commercial hub that houses multitudes of international companies. It is important to give the discerning corporate workers, guests, and travelers the best possible service in order to make a positive impression. A poor first impression can mean a loss of business. It is, therefore, of utmost importance to pay attention to the upkeep of the office buildings and other similar commercial spaces from both the inside and the outside.

Sydney witnesses the occasional dust storm. Though they are not as extreme as the one in 2009 that produced a red sky and reduced visibility, the movement of particulate matter in the air from western New South Wales and rural regions like Gospers Mountain can be enough to create a blanket heavy enough to cover most open spaces. Dust makes the work environment unappealing and can even cause medical problems in those suffering from respiratory diseases such as asthma.

The importance of Sydney as a professional melting pot and its tendency to be a dust magnet due to its geographical location make it necessary to have a clear and efficient office cleaning plan at hand for every commercial and office space owner in the city. Clean Group offers a turnkey solution that takes away the hassle of micromanaging a cleaning crew. The property owner just has to call up the professional team at Clean Group who use their years of experience and strict, battle-tested processes to finish the job on time and to complete satisfaction.

Clean Group offers services such as commercial cleaning services, office cleaning services, strata cleaning services, carpet cleaning services, medical cleaning services, gym cleaning services, school cleaning services, and childcare cleaning services. They have a team of over 50 people who meticulously go through every office environment and leave no stone unturned to have it cleaned as if it was brand new.

The company’s quotes are tailor-made for each individual customer as each customer is unique and has different requirements. They insist on an onsite visit from their technicians to gauge the scope of work. Costs can include mopping, vacuuming, cleaning desks, window washing, pressure washing, upholstery cleaning, bathroom and toilet cleaning, rubbish removal, and much more. The costs also depend on the area, the type of equipment and chemicals needed as well as the number of people required.

The company says that it makes sure to itemize every task performed so that its customers have a granular look at the service they are receiving. This insight allows customers to save costs on cleaning in the long run. The company also says that it goes all the way to maximize its clients’ safety and minimize risks. Full background (including police) checks are performed on all employees and they are also fully insured to protect clients against theft and damage.

The company prides itself on punctuality and thoroughness. The company has trained its employees to cover all the bases when on a cleaning job, even targeting those hard-to-reach places that are often overlooked by other, less scrupulous cleaning crews. The company also maintains a strict schedule for all its jobs, wasting neither the customer’s time nor its own. The confidence in its service is evident in the 100% guarantee of quality where they promise to fix any mistake they’ve made within 24 hours.

A review of the company’s office cleaning Sydney services from Terry M. says, “I have been changing cleaners after cleaners. I lost faith in commercial cleaning and what it can do until I met Clean Group. Clean Group gave the rebirth in me. It was all well handled from the first meeting to the actual cleaning. They have exceptional cleaners that work very hard to maintain consistency with their job. Now, I never worry about how my small office will look like the following morning. I can sleep soundly knowing that Clean Group has my back and they keep my office pretty and neat.”

