Core One Labs Appoints Dr. Stephen Peach as Head of Patient Research

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2021 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL)(OTC PINK:CLABF)(FRA:LD62)(WKN:A2P8K3) (the “Company“) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Rejuva Mental Health Clinic (the “Clinic”) has retained Dr. Stephen Peach as Lead Physician. Dr. Peach will be responsible for developing comprehensive patient intake and assessment protocols, with the goal of identifying individuals with a history of mental health disorders and addictions, that may benefit from alternative psychedelic medicines and the Clinic’s clinical trials.

Dr. Peach is a member of the College of Family Physicians of Canada. Dr. Peach obtained his degree in medicine from Dalhousie University in 1995 and completed his residency in Family Medicine at Queen’s University in Kingston in 1997.

Dr. Peach has been practicing family and emergency medicine for nearly 20 years, commencing his career as a family physician in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia and moving to British Columbia in 2002 to continue his work in family practice, and also assume a position as an Emergency Room doctor at Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock, British Columbia. In 2017 Dr. Peach transferred his family practice to the Coal Harbour Medical Clinic, in Vancouver, where he presently practices as a full-time family physician.

“We are very excited to have Dr. Stephen Peach lead the Rejuva clinic,” stated the Company’s CEO, Joel Shacker. “Dr. Peach has extensive experience in the medical field and through his practice in family and emergency medicine, he has witnessed firsthand the need for alternative medicines to address issues such as depression, anxiety and addiction. A growing number of clinical studies provide empirical support that the use of psychedelics as an alternative medicine are providing mental health patients and those afflicted by addiction with sustained benefits, when combined with therapy.” stated Joel Shacker CEO of the Company.

Service Agreements

The Company also wishes to announce that it has retained Promethean Marketing, Inc. (“Promethean“), to provide the Company with strategic investor relations, market research, general brand awareness and communications services pursuant to an agreement dated effective March 15, 2021, and with an initial term ending in May 2021. Promethean will assist the Company with designing, creating and distributing advertising content on behalf of the Company for total consideration of US$1,405,000 payable over successive months.

The Company further announces that it has retained Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (“Emerging Markets“) to provide the Company with additional strategic investor relations, general awareness and communications services pursuant to an agreement dated effective March 10, 2021. The agreement with Emerging Markets agreement has a term of two months at a total up-front cost to the Company of US$150,000.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One is a biotechnology research and technology life sciences enterprise focused on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy. Core One has developed a patent pending thin film oral strip (the “technology“) which dissolves instantly when placed in the mouth and delivers organic molecules in precise quantities to the bloodstream, maintaining excellent bioavailability. The Company intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. Core One also holds an interest in medical clinics which maintain a combined database of over 275,000 patients. Through these clinics, the integration of its intellectual property, R&D related to psychedelic treatments and novel drug therapies, the Company intends to obtain regulatory research approval for the advancement of psychedelic-derived treatments for mental health disorders.

