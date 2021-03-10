Delta Galil Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Record Level Gross Margin of 40.1%, and EBIT Margin of 10.4% Achieved in Q4 in Spite of COVID-19 Resurgence and Store Closures;

Online Sales Rose 183%

Record Level Annual Cash Flow of $161.6 Million, 66% Higher Than Last Year

Successfully Completed IPO of Delta Israel Brands in TASE with Post Money Valuation of Approximately $400 Million

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELT/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, DELTY.PK), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children, as well as leisurewear, activewear and denim, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights

  • Q4 sales were $459.7 million in 2020, compared to $504.8 million in 2019, a 9% decrease due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • E-commerce own website sales rose 183% for Q4, up 130% for the full year.
  • Q4 2020 gross margin increased by 300 basis points to a record level of 40.1%, versus 37.1% in Q4 2019.
  • Q4 2020 operating margin increased 0.3% to a record level of 10.4%, versus 10.1% in Q4 2019.
  • Q4 earnings per share (EPS) excluding one-time items amounted to $1.08 in 2020, versus $1.37 in 2019.
  • 2020 operating cash flow excluding IFRS 16 impact strengthened by $64.45 million, to a record $161.6 million, from $97.1 million in 2019.
  • Strong balance sheet highlighted by $231.7 million in cash, and $476.4 million in equity as of December 31, 2020. Net financial debt declined by nearly 30% to $236.3 million, versus December 31, 2019 level.
  • Acquired U.S. online intimates retailer Bare Necessities, reflecting Delta’s strategic growth objective to diversify its distribution channels, while enhancing its digital reach.

Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, stated: “Without a doubt, 2020 represented an unprecedented year for Delta Galil, as COVID-19 forced us to rethink ways in which we conduct business. I am pleased with our agility to respond to the pandemic and implement the necessary initiatives to reduce costs and improve our operational and financial flexibility. Consequently, we saw record gross and EBIT margins in the fourth quarter, and record operating cash flow for the year, demonstrating a strong combination of Delta’s rapid online expansion, coupled with the strength of our brands, loyal customer base, and the effects of our strategic efficiency measures, which we foresee continuing in the future.

Throughout the year, we remained committed to pursuing growth online both on our own site and through our Internet customers. As we previously announced, Delta acquired online intimates retailer Bare Necessities, which enhances our presence in the digital world. We ended the year with strong online sales, and we will continue to look for new ways to excel digitally.

In addition, we are pleased to update on the successful IPO completion of Delta Israel Brands (ticker symbol DLTI.TA), our Israeli subsidiary, which raised $80 million in a post money valuation of $400 million from leading Israeli institutional investors. With a strong management team in place, and a solid financial performance this past year, this IPO represents an important achievement and a natural step in the evolution of Delta Israel Brands as a leading brand in Israel for underwear, pajamas, and leisure wear for the entire family.”

Sales

The Company reported sales of $459.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $504.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a 9% decrease. The decrease in sales was primarily due to reduced volume in Delta Galil Premium Brands, Delta USA and Global Upper Market business segments following the outbreak of COVID-19. Sales for the 2020 full year were $1,446.2 million, compared to $1,690.2 million for the same period last year, representing a 14% decrease.

Online Sales

E-commerce own website sales rose 183% for the fourth quarter of 2020 to $76.1 million, compared to $26.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. E-commerce own website sales increased 130% for the full year 2020 to $152.5 million.

Operating Profit

Operating profit for the fourth quarter was $43.4 million, compared to $52.2 million in the fourth quarter last year. Before one-time items, operating profit was $47.7 million, compared to $51.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 6.8% decrease.

For the 2020 full year, operating loss was $7.1 million, compared to operating profit of $103.7 million for 2019. Before one-time items, operating profit for the 2020 full year was $49.3 million, compared to $106.0 million for the comparable period last year.

Net Income (Loss)

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $23.7 million, compared to $35.6 million in the fourth quarter last year. Excluding one-time items, net income was $27.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $34.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the 2020 full year, net loss was $40.5 million, compared to net income of $57.7 million for the same period last year. Excluding one-time items, net income was $3.8 million for the 2020 full year, compared to $60.2 million for the same period last year.

Diluted Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $0.94, compared to $1.39 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding one-time items, diluted earnings per share were $1.08 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $1.37 for the comparable quarter last year.

For the 2020 full year, diluted loss per share amounted to $1.56, compared to earnings per share of $2.26 for the 2019 full year. Excluding one-time items, diluted earnings per share amounted to $0.18 for the 2020 full year, compared to earnings per share of $2.36 for the comparable period last year.

EBITDA, Cash Flow, Net Debt and Equity

EBITDA was $71.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $76.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding IFRS 16, EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 $55.6 million, compared to $60.7 million for the comparable fourth quarter of 2019.

EBITDA for the 2020 full year was $144.0 million, compared to $195.6 million for 2019. Excluding IFRS 16, EBITDA for the 2020 full year was $81.1 million, compared to $137.7 million in 2019.

Operating cash flow excluding IFRS 16 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $161.6 million, compared to $97.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, a $64.5 million increase.

Net financial debt as of December 31, 2020 was $236.3 million, a decrease of $98.2 million compared to $334.5 million as of December 31, 2019.

Delta increased the Company’s committed and uncommitted credit facilities to a total of $248 million, of which $237 million was un-utilized as of December 31, 2020.

Equity on December 31, 2020 was $476.4 million, compared with $506.9 million a year earlier.

About Delta Galil Industries

Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually strived to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; extensive lines of underwear for men and branded Men’s underwear including the brands Schiesser, Eminence, Athena & Liabel; babywear, activewear, sleepwear such as the PJ Salvage brand, and leisurewear. Delta Galil also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies apparel under the brands Splendid® and others. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including Wilson, Spalding, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2020

 

December 31

 

2020

 

2019

 

(audited)

 

Thousands of Dollars

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

230,843

 

108,294

Restricted Cash

898

 

933

Other accounts receivable:

 

 

 

Trade receivables

200,201

 

212,311

Taxes on income receivable

18,305

 

2,867

Others

38,255

 

35,200

Financial derivative

2,020

 

971

Inventory

291,703

 

328,108

Total current assets

782,225

 

688,684

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

Investments in associated companies accounted

using the equity method and long-term receivables

14,668

 

14,367

Investment property

3,389

 

3,228

Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation

209,465

 

213,210

Goodwill

150,657

 

148,001

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

266,967

 

273,318

Assets in respect of usage rights

217,777

 

207,651

Deferred tax assets

15,590

 

19,678

Financial derivative

31,593

 

19,677

Total non-current assets

910,106

 

899,130

Total assets

1,692,331

 

1,587,814

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2020

 

December 31

2020

2019

(audited)

Thousands of Dollars

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Short-term bank loans

11,013

 

1,868

Current maturities of bank loans

20,295

 

10,588

Current maturities of debentures

39,029

 

36,802

Financial derivative

170

 

2,070

Current maturities of leases liabilities

60,363

 

53,401

Other accounts payable:

 

 

 

Trade payables

186,903

 

140,475

Taxes on income payable

26,294

 

16,392

Provision for restructuring plan

26,825

 

1,435

Others

150,737

 

138,802

Total current liabilities

521,629

 

401,833

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

Bank loan

104,096

 

68,337

Severance pay liabilities less plan assets

9,499

 

10,155

Liabilities in respect of leases

182,408

 

172,903

Other non-current liabilities

43,030

 

47,899

Debentures

316,764

 

340,376

Deferred taxes liabilities

38,513

 

39,368

Total non-current liabilities

694,310

 

679,038

Total liabilities

1,215,939

 

1,080,871

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

company:

 

 

 

Share capital

23,714

 

23,714

Share premium

130,260

 

130,237

Other capital reserves

6,604

 

(7,962)

Retained earning

332,268

 

376,763

Treasury shares

(16,067)

 

(16,093)

 

476,779

 

506,659

Minority interests

(387)

 

284

Total equity

476,392

 

506,943

Total liabilities and equity

1,692,331

 

1,587,814

 

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the 3- month and year ending December 31, 2020

 

 

Year ended December 31

 

%

Increase/(Decrease)

 

Three months ended December 31

 

%

Increase/(Decrease)

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

(audited)

 

Thousands of Dollars

 

Except for Earnings per Share Data

Sales

1,446,187

 

1,690,164

 

(14%)

 

459,679

 

504,764

 

(9%)

Cost of sales

922,502

 

1,086,005

 

 

 

275,252

 

317,468

 

 

Gross profit

523,685

 

604,159

 

(13%)

 

184,427

 

187,296

 

(2%)

% of sales

36.2%

 

35.7%

 

 

 

40.1%

 

37.1%

 

 

Selling and marketing expenses

385,507

 

429,705

 

(10%)

 

113,796

 

117,196

 

(3%)

% of sales

26.7%

 

25.4%

 

 

 

24.8%

 

23.2%

 

 

General and administrative expenses

77,011

 

74,042

 

4%

 

21,035

 

21,568

 

(2%)

% of sales

5.3%

 

4.4%

 

 

 

4.6%

 

4.3%

 

 

Trade receivable credit loss

9,671

 

(865)

 

 

 

927

 

(1,405)

 

 

Other Expenses (income), net

2,634

 

(3,739)

 

 

 

1,129

 

(972)

 

 

Share in profits of associated company accounted for using the

equity method

(397)

 

(950)

 

 

 

(194)

 

(316)

 

 

Operating income excluding non-recurring items

49,259

 

105,966

 

(54%)

 

47,734

 

51,225

 

(7%)

% of sales

3.4%

 

6.3%

 

 

 

10.4%

 

10.1%

 

 

Restructuring expenses

39,154

 

(987)

 

 

 

 

(987)

 

 

Non-monetary assets impairment

16,811

 

 

 

 

4,031

 

 

 

Deal cost

435

 

3,273

 

 

 

309

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

(7,141)

 

103,680

 

 

 

43,394

 

52,212

 

(17%)

Finance expenses, net

37,475

 

36,065

 

 

 

9,762

 

10,630

 

 

Income (loss) before tax on income

(44,616)

 

67,615

 

 

 

33,632

 

41,582

 

 

Taxes on income (Tax savings)

(4,095)

 

9,915

 

 

 

9,892

 

6,013

 

 

Net income (loss) for the period

(40,521)

 

57,700

 

 

23,740

 

35,569

 

(33%)

Net income (loss) for the period excluding one-time items, net

of tax

3,811

 

60,213

 

 

 

27,270

 

34,809

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attribution of net earnings (loss) for the period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attributed to company’s shareholders

(39,850)

 

57,898

 

 

 

24,068

 

35,721

 

 

Attributed to non-controlling interests

(671)

 

(198)

 

 

 

(328)

 

(152)

 

 

 

(40,521)

 

57,700

 

 

 

23,740

 

35,569

 

 

Net diluted earnings (loss) per share attributed to company’s

shareholders

(1.56)

 

2.26

 

 

0.94

 

1.39

 

(32%)

Net diluted earnings per share, before non-recurring items,

net of tax attributable to Company’s shareholders

0.18

 

2.36

 

(92%)

 

1.08

 

1.37

 

(21%)

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Consolidated Cash Flow Reports

 

Year ended
December 31

 

2020

 

2019

 

(audited)

 

Thousands of Dollars

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income (loss) for the period

(40,521)

 

57,700

Adjustments required to reflect cash flows deriving

from operating activities

282,916

 

127,228

Interest paid in cash

(23,185)

 

(22,161)

Interest received in cash

1,062

 

440

Taxes on income paid in cash, net

(1,867)

 

(8,159)

Net cash generated from operating activities

218,405

 

155,048

Cash flows from investment activities:

 

 

 

Acquisition of fixed assets and intangible assets

(21,448)

 

(30,069)

Payments under subsidiaries purchase transaction, net of cash

of the acquired subsidiaries

(13,469)

 

(26,811)

Restricted cash release (deposit)

 

2,561

Bank deposit with respect to SWAP transaction

1,770

 

Providing long term loans

 

(18,102)

Providing a loan to a business partner

(2,500)

 

Proceeds from selling fixed asset

568

 

479

Others

305

 

979

Net cash used in Investing activities

(34,774)

 

(70,963)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest holders in

consolidated subsidiary

 

 

 

 

(346)

Long term payables credit for fixed assets purchase

(3,787)

 

(3,503)

Lease principle repayment

(56,858)

 

(57,912)

Debentures principle repayment

(37,568)

 

(29,748)

Dividend paid

(6,506)

 

(11,084)

Long term loan received (repayment of long-term loans)

from bank, net

34,686

 

(8,944)

Short-term credit from banking corporations, net

11,013

 

(82,907)

Proceed from Debentures Issuance, net of Issuance expenses

 

150,137

Repayment of long-term loans from suppliers

(8,855)

 

(3,350)

Net cash generated from ( used in) financing activities

(67,875)

 

(47,657)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

115,756

 

36,428

Exchange rate differences and revaluation of cash

and cash equivalents, net

8,661

 

(536)

Balance of cash and cash equivalents less bank overdraft at

the beginning of the period, net

106,426

 

70,534

Balance of cash and cash equivalents less bank overdraft at

the end of the Period, net

230,843

 

106,426

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Consolidated Cash Flow Reports

Year ended
December 31

2020

2019

(audited)

Thousands of Dollars

Adjustments required to reflect cash flows
from operating activities:

 

 

 

Revenues and expenses not involving cash flow:

 

 

 

Depreciation

36,353

 

30,631

Amortization

62,063

 

59,193

Non-monetary assets impairment

16,811

 

Cash erosion, net

1,082

 

(219)

Interest paid in cash

23,185

 

22,161

Interest received in cash

(1,062)

 

(440)

Taxes on income paid in cash, net

1,867

 

8,159

Deferred taxes on income, net

522

 

58

Discount component for lease agreements

9,836

 

8,474

Severance pay liability, net

(579)

 

(250)

Restructuring expenses ,net

25,390

 

(987)

Decrease in leases liabilities due to rent reliefs

(6,026)

 

Capital loss (gain) from sale of fixed assets and

asset held for sale

(263)

 

(86)

Benefit component of options and RSU granted to employees

1,291

 

1,200

Provision for credit losses and other

receivables update

12,586

 

(865)

Share in profits of associated company accounted

for using the equity method

(397)

 

(950)

Others

2,651

 

397

 

185,310

 

126,476

Changes to operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

6,408

 

31,923

Decrease in other receivable and balances

(18,882)

 

(5,875)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

39,024

 

(40,726)

Increase (decrease) in other payables

7,405

 

2,972

Decrease (increase) in inventory

63,651

 

12,458

 

97,606

 

752

 

282,916

 

127,228

 

Contacts

Nissim Douek

+972-54-5201178

Nissim@unik.co.il

U.S. Media Contact:
Stacy Berns

Berns Communications Group

+1-212-994-4660

sberns@bcg-pr.com

