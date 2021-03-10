Delta Galil Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Record Level Gross Margin of 40.1%, and EBIT Margin of 10.4% Achieved in Q4 in Spite of COVID-19 Resurgence and Store Closures;

Online Sales Rose 183%

Record Level Annual Cash Flow of $161.6 Million, 66% Higher Than Last Year

Successfully Completed IPO of Delta Israel Brands in TASE with Post Money Valuation of Approximately $400 Million

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELT/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, DELTY.PK), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children, as well as leisurewear, activewear and denim, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights

Q4 sales were $459.7 million in 2020, compared to $504.8 million in 2019, a 9% decrease due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

E-commerce own website sales rose 183% for Q4, up 130% for the full year.

Q4 2020 gross margin increased by 300 basis points to a record level of 40.1%, versus 37.1% in Q4 2019.

Q4 2020 operating margin increased 0.3% to a record level of 10.4%, versus 10.1% in Q4 2019.

Q4 earnings per share (EPS) excluding one-time items amounted to $1.08 in 2020, versus $1.37 in 2019.

2020 operating cash flow excluding IFRS 16 impact strengthened by $64.45 million, to a record $161.6 million, from $97.1 million in 2019.

Strong balance sheet highlighted by $231.7 million in cash, and $476.4 million in equity as of December 31, 2020. Net financial debt declined by nearly 30% to $236.3 million, versus December 31, 2019 level.

Acquired U.S. online intimates retailer Bare Necessities, reflecting Delta’s strategic growth objective to diversify its distribution channels, while enhancing its digital reach.

Isaac Dabah, CEO of Delta Galil, stated: “Without a doubt, 2020 represented an unprecedented year for Delta Galil, as COVID-19 forced us to rethink ways in which we conduct business. I am pleased with our agility to respond to the pandemic and implement the necessary initiatives to reduce costs and improve our operational and financial flexibility. Consequently, we saw record gross and EBIT margins in the fourth quarter, and record operating cash flow for the year, demonstrating a strong combination of Delta’s rapid online expansion, coupled with the strength of our brands, loyal customer base, and the effects of our strategic efficiency measures, which we foresee continuing in the future.

Throughout the year, we remained committed to pursuing growth online both on our own site and through our Internet customers. As we previously announced, Delta acquired online intimates retailer Bare Necessities, which enhances our presence in the digital world. We ended the year with strong online sales, and we will continue to look for new ways to excel digitally.

In addition, we are pleased to update on the successful IPO completion of Delta Israel Brands (ticker symbol DLTI.TA), our Israeli subsidiary, which raised $80 million in a post money valuation of $400 million from leading Israeli institutional investors. With a strong management team in place, and a solid financial performance this past year, this IPO represents an important achievement and a natural step in the evolution of Delta Israel Brands as a leading brand in Israel for underwear, pajamas, and leisure wear for the entire family.”

Sales

The Company reported sales of $459.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $504.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a 9% decrease. The decrease in sales was primarily due to reduced volume in Delta Galil Premium Brands, Delta USA and Global Upper Market business segments following the outbreak of COVID-19. Sales for the 2020 full year were $1,446.2 million, compared to $1,690.2 million for the same period last year, representing a 14% decrease.

Online Sales

E-commerce own website sales rose 183% for the fourth quarter of 2020 to $76.1 million, compared to $26.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. E-commerce own website sales increased 130% for the full year 2020 to $152.5 million.

Operating Profit

Operating profit for the fourth quarter was $43.4 million, compared to $52.2 million in the fourth quarter last year. Before one-time items, operating profit was $47.7 million, compared to $51.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 6.8% decrease.

For the 2020 full year, operating loss was $7.1 million, compared to operating profit of $103.7 million for 2019. Before one-time items, operating profit for the 2020 full year was $49.3 million, compared to $106.0 million for the comparable period last year.

Net Income (Loss)

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $23.7 million, compared to $35.6 million in the fourth quarter last year. Excluding one-time items, net income was $27.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $34.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the 2020 full year, net loss was $40.5 million, compared to net income of $57.7 million for the same period last year. Excluding one-time items, net income was $3.8 million for the 2020 full year, compared to $60.2 million for the same period last year.

Diluted Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $0.94, compared to $1.39 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding one-time items, diluted earnings per share were $1.08 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $1.37 for the comparable quarter last year.

For the 2020 full year, diluted loss per share amounted to $1.56, compared to earnings per share of $2.26 for the 2019 full year. Excluding one-time items, diluted earnings per share amounted to $0.18 for the 2020 full year, compared to earnings per share of $2.36 for the comparable period last year.

EBITDA, Cash Flow, Net Debt and Equity

EBITDA was $71.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $76.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding IFRS 16, EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 $55.6 million, compared to $60.7 million for the comparable fourth quarter of 2019.

EBITDA for the 2020 full year was $144.0 million, compared to $195.6 million for 2019. Excluding IFRS 16, EBITDA for the 2020 full year was $81.1 million, compared to $137.7 million in 2019.

Operating cash flow excluding IFRS 16 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $161.6 million, compared to $97.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, a $64.5 million increase.

Net financial debt as of December 31, 2020 was $236.3 million, a decrease of $98.2 million compared to $334.5 million as of December 31, 2019.

Delta increased the Company’s committed and uncommitted credit facilities to a total of $248 million, of which $237 million was un-utilized as of December 31, 2020.

Equity on December 31, 2020 was $476.4 million, compared with $506.9 million a year earlier.

About Delta Galil Industries

Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually strived to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; extensive lines of underwear for men and branded Men’s underwear including the brands Schiesser, Eminence, Athena & Liabel; babywear, activewear, sleepwear such as the PJ Salvage brand, and leisurewear. Delta Galil also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies apparel under the brands Splendid® and others. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including Wilson, Spalding, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.



Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets



As of December 31, 2020 December 31 2020 2019 (audited) Thousands of Dollars Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 230,843 108,294 Restricted Cash 898 933 Other accounts receivable: Trade receivables 200,201 212,311 Taxes on income receivable 18,305 2,867 Others 38,255 35,200 Financial derivative 2,020 971 Inventory 291,703 328,108 Total current assets 782,225 688,684 Non-current assets: Investments in associated companies accounted



using the equity method and long-term receivables 14,668 14,367 Investment property 3,389 3,228 Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation 209,465 213,210 Goodwill 150,657 148,001 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 266,967 273,318 Assets in respect of usage rights 217,777 207,651 Deferred tax assets 15,590 19,678 Financial derivative 31,593 19,677 Total non-current assets 910,106 899,130 Total assets 1,692,331 1,587,814

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.



Concise Consolidated Balance Sheets



As of December 31, 2020 December 31 2020 2019 (audited) Thousands of Dollars Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans 11,013 1,868 Current maturities of bank loans 20,295 10,588 Current maturities of debentures 39,029 36,802 Financial derivative 170 2,070 Current maturities of leases liabilities 60,363 53,401 Other accounts payable: Trade payables 186,903 140,475 Taxes on income payable 26,294 16,392 Provision for restructuring plan 26,825 1,435 Others 150,737 138,802 Total current liabilities 521,629 401,833 Non-current liabilities: Bank loan 104,096 68,337 Severance pay liabilities less plan assets 9,499 10,155 Liabilities in respect of leases 182,408 172,903 Other non-current liabilities 43,030 47,899 Debentures 316,764 340,376 Deferred taxes liabilities 38,513 39,368 Total non-current liabilities 694,310 679,038 Total liabilities 1,215,939 1,080,871 Equity: Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company: Share capital 23,714 23,714 Share premium 130,260 130,237 Other capital reserves 6,604 (7,962) Retained earning 332,268 376,763 Treasury shares (16,067) (16,093) 476,779 506,659 Minority interests (387) 284 Total equity 476,392 506,943 Total liabilities and equity 1,692,331 1,587,814

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.



Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income



For the 3- month and year ending December 31, 2020 Year ended December 31 %



Increase/(Decrease) Three months ended December 31 %



Increase/(Decrease) 2020 2019 2020 2019 (audited) Thousands of Dollars Except for Earnings per Share Data Sales 1,446,187 1,690,164 (14%) 459,679 504,764 (9%) Cost of sales 922,502 1,086,005 275,252 317,468 Gross profit 523,685 604,159 (13%) 184,427 187,296 (2%) % of sales 36.2% 35.7% 40.1% 37.1% Selling and marketing expenses 385,507 429,705 (10%) 113,796 117,196 (3%) % of sales 26.7% 25.4% 24.8% 23.2% General and administrative expenses 77,011 74,042 4% 21,035 21,568 (2%) % of sales 5.3% 4.4% 4.6% 4.3% Trade receivable credit loss 9,671 (865) 927 (1,405) Other Expenses (income), net 2,634 (3,739) 1,129 (972) Share in profits of associated company accounted for using the equity method (397) (950) (194) (316) Operating income excluding non-recurring items 49,259 105,966 (54%) 47,734 51,225 (7%) % of sales 3.4% 6.3% 10.4% 10.1% Restructuring expenses 39,154 (987) – (987) Non-monetary assets impairment 16,811 – 4,031 – Deal cost 435 3,273 309 – Operating income (loss) (7,141) 103,680 43,394 52,212 (17%) Finance expenses, net 37,475 36,065 9,762 10,630 Income (loss) before tax on income (44,616) 67,615 33,632 41,582 Taxes on income (Tax savings) (4,095) 9,915 9,892 6,013 Net income (loss) for the period (40,521) 57,700 – 23,740 35,569 (33%) Net income (loss) for the period excluding one-time items, net of tax 3,811 60,213 27,270 34,809 Attribution of net earnings (loss) for the period: Attributed to company’s shareholders (39,850) 57,898 24,068 35,721 Attributed to non-controlling interests (671) (198) (328) (152) (40,521) 57,700 23,740 35,569 Net diluted earnings (loss) per share attributed to company’s shareholders (1.56) 2.26 – 0.94 1.39 (32%) Net diluted earnings per share, before non-recurring items, net of tax attributable to Company’s shareholders 0.18 2.36 (92%) 1.08 1.37 (21%)

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.



Consolidated Cash Flow Reports Year ended

December 31 2020 2019 (audited) Thousands of Dollars Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) for the period (40,521) 57,700 Adjustments required to reflect cash flows deriving from operating activities 282,916 127,228 Interest paid in cash (23,185) (22,161) Interest received in cash 1,062 440 Taxes on income paid in cash, net (1,867) (8,159) Net cash generated from operating activities 218,405 155,048 Cash flows from investment activities: Acquisition of fixed assets and intangible assets (21,448) (30,069) Payments under subsidiaries purchase transaction, net of cash of the acquired subsidiaries (13,469) (26,811) Restricted cash release (deposit) – 2,561 Bank deposit with respect to SWAP transaction 1,770 – Providing long term loans – (18,102) Providing a loan to a business partner (2,500) – Proceeds from selling fixed asset 568 479 Others 305 979 Net cash used in Investing activities (34,774) (70,963) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid to non-controlling interest holders in consolidated subsidiary – (346) Long term payables credit for fixed assets purchase (3,787) (3,503) Lease principle repayment (56,858) (57,912) Debentures principle repayment (37,568) (29,748) Dividend paid (6,506) (11,084) Long term loan received (repayment of long-term loans) from bank, net 34,686 (8,944) Short-term credit from banking corporations, net 11,013 (82,907) Proceed from Debentures Issuance, net of Issuance expenses – 150,137 Repayment of long-term loans from suppliers (8,855) (3,350) Net cash generated from ( used in) financing activities (67,875) (47,657) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 115,756 36,428 Exchange rate differences and revaluation of cash and cash equivalents, net 8,661 (536) Balance of cash and cash equivalents less bank overdraft at the beginning of the period, net 106,426 70,534 Balance of cash and cash equivalents less bank overdraft at the end of the Period, net 230,843 106,426

DELTA GALIL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Consolidated Cash Flow Reports Year ended

December 31 2020 2019 (audited) Thousands of Dollars Adjustments required to reflect cash flows

from operating activities: Revenues and expenses not involving cash flow: Depreciation 36,353 30,631 Amortization 62,063 59,193 Non-monetary assets impairment 16,811 – Cash erosion, net 1,082 (219) Interest paid in cash 23,185 22,161 Interest received in cash (1,062) (440) Taxes on income paid in cash, net 1,867 8,159 Deferred taxes on income, net 522 58 Discount component for lease agreements 9,836 8,474 Severance pay liability, net (579) (250) Restructuring expenses ,net 25,390 (987) Decrease in leases liabilities due to rent reliefs (6,026) – Capital loss (gain) from sale of fixed assets and asset held for sale (263) (86) Benefit component of options and RSU granted to employees 1,291 1,200 Provision for credit losses and other receivables update 12,586 (865) Share in profits of associated company accounted for using the equity method (397) (950) Others 2,651 397 185,310 126,476 Changes to operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 6,408 31,923 Decrease in other receivable and balances (18,882) (5,875) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 39,024 (40,726) Increase (decrease) in other payables 7,405 2,972 Decrease (increase) in inventory 63,651 12,458 97,606 752 282,916 127,228

