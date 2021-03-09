H2O.ai Named a Visionary in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant Reports

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–H2O.ai has been positioned furthest for its ability to execute in the Visionaries’ quadrant in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms and named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Developer Services.

H2O.ai is included in both AI Magic Quadrants. The H2O AI Hybrid Cloud is an end-to-end platform that empowers both data scientists and developers to rapidly make world-class AI models and applications. The innovative platform works with any infrastructure cloud, data cloud, or on-premises environment.

“People at H2O.ai are always looking to hear and understand our needs, since our professional relationship started, they have been willing to help, and adapt the situation to succeed in our challenges. Technically speaking, the platform demonstrated to beat their competitors and gain our confidence in the expected results.” – Gartner, Peer Review for H2O Driverless AI*

For H2O.ai, being in the Visionary position demonstrates the company’s continuing innovation. H2O.ai continues to push the bleeding edge of democratizing AI launching the H2O AI Hybrid Cloud and H2O Wave. H2O Wave, an open-source lightweight Python development framework that makes it easy for developers to build sophisticated AI applications.

Once Wave applications are published with the H2O AI Hybrid Cloud, developers can rapidly share AI apps with business users. The diverse range of apps available gives developers the ability to rapidly piece together different efforts for faster results.

“To responsibly democratize AI, we’re focused on continually accelerating our pace of innovation. Our approach to open source with H2O-3 and the open source release of H2O Wave should continue to drive our communities’ growth and new ideas for H2O’s cloud platform. We’re committed to delivering technology and experiences that will continue to delight our customers,” said Sri Ambati, CEO of H2O.ai.

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is a customer obsessed and innovative AI technology company that enables organizations to move faster, make better decisions, and automate operations. Through platforms such as H2O AI Hybrid Cloud and H2O Wave, organizations can rapidly build world-class AI models and applications, putting AI into the hands of business users.

Our vision is to democratize AI by making it easier for individuals to build and access world-class and responsible AI. We continue to reimagine what is possible with artificial intelligence and partner with our community to continuously accelerate our pace of innovation. H2O provides leading open-source data science and machine learning software, is used by nearly half of the Fortune 500, and is trusted by over 18,000 organizations and hundreds of thousands of data scientists around the world.

