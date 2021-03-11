HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Now Available via ArrowSphere

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today announced HPE GreenLake cloud services are now available via its ArrowSphere cloud marketplace at pre-configured and pre-priced offers through the Swift Sales Program.

Available in over 35 countries globally, and with thousands of channel partners and hundreds of thousands of end customers active in the platform, ArrowSphere helps simplify the complexity of delivering hybrid cloud solutions while providing customers with the necessary business intelligence for their operations. HPE GreenLake provides customers with flexible cloud services that can run on-premises—at the edge, in data centers or in colocations.

“ HPE GreenLake now joins the leading global hyperscalers on the ArrowSphere platform, as well as an extensive portfolio of SaaS and cloud software solutions,” said Ben Klay, vice president of alliances in Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business. “ HPE GreenLake cloud services are a significant addition to ArrowSphere, as it means more resellers can easily offer public and private cloud services that can be managed from quote to cash through one single pane of glass.”

The HPE GreenLake cloud services portfolio offers a range of cloud services for compute, container management, data protection, HPC, machine-learning operations, networking, SAP HANA, storage, VDI, and VMs.

“ With HPE GreenLake now integrated into ArrowSphere, Arrow’s cloud management marketplace, thousands of solution providers can embrace and drive digital transformation for their customers, enabling them to access and offer a cloud experience everywhere. We consider Arrow as a trusted advisor of our shared partners, and these partners can now quickly and seamlessly access pre-configured HPE GreenLake offers via ArrowSphere,” said Simon Ewington, vice president of Worldwide Distribution, HPE.

