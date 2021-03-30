Innovium Transforms Networking with Open-source Software, Data Center & AI Optimized Switches and Disruptive TCO

Innovium TERACertified Switch Solutions Deliver Robust and Ready-to-Deploy Solutions with SONiC, No Vendor Lock-in and Compelling TCO Advantage

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovium, Inc., a leading provider of networking switch solutions for cloud and edge data centers, today announced Innovium TERACertified switch solutions to transform the networking market with SONiC software, data center and AI optimized switches and disruptive total cost of ownership (TCO). Innovium TERACertified switch solutions deliver world-class ready-to-deploy, supported solutions built from silicon up, pre-validated with optics, DAC and SONiC NOS with no vendor lock-in. Innovium’s open and disaggregated solutions deliver customers up to 2X or more TCO advantage over alternatives, which is enjoyed today by only a few top hyperscalers.

Market Dynamics and Challenges

Disaggregation has been occurring across many different layers in the IT stack, delivering unmatched innovation, choice and TCO advantages. Compute servers have moved from proprietary hardware and operating systems to open & disaggregated server hardware using x86/ARM and open-source Linux OS. Applications have moved from monolithic architecture to microservices based cloud native architecture with APIs and containers. Up to now, networking disaggregation has been successful only at the top few hyperscalers and Innovium has enabled them. Major hurdles have existed for broad market adoption. Only hyperscale cloud operators have had inhouse R&D resources required for complete solution integration and validation. Existing switch solutions used in over 90% of rest of the market are based on proprietary NOS with vendor lock-in. White box solutions have not been able to gain meaningful adoption due to complex NOS, system and ASIC expertise and support required from disparate vendors. The data-center switch market, projected to be $23 Billion in 2024, is ripe for a massive transition to disaggregated networking.

Innovium TERACertified Transforms Data Center Networking

Current data-center switch solutions typically use sub-optimal switch silicon, built using legacy or bloated architectures designed to serve disparate market segments. The switches use proprietary NOS with vendor lock-in and have high cost structures.

Innovium is transforming networking with the TERACertified switch solutions. TERACertified solutions are based on TERALYNX, the most advanced data center and AI optimized switch silicon. TERACertified solutions are based on SONiC software with no vendor lock-in. This delivers customers tremendous benefits through open & disaggregated solutions, faster innovation & agility, and great control. Further, TERACertified solutions deliver customers disruptive TCO enjoyed only by the top few hyperscalers today.

TERACertified Switch Solutions

The TERACertified Switch solutions are partner switch systems designed in partnership with key ODM partners, delivered with Innovium’s rigorous qualification guidelines. Innovium developed the certification process based on years of experience in collaborating with the top hyperscalers to design and deploy highest quality switches at scale. They use Innovium’s TERALYNX switch silicon and SONiC network OS that has been deployed by hyperscalers and leading enterprises. They are ready-to-deploy and built from silicon up, pre-validated with optics, cables and the latest version of SONiC. The TERACertified switch solutions offer a comprehensive portfolio of 100G, 200G and 400G Ethernet switches with 10/25G to 400G connectivity, ideal for all tiers of the data center network. They deliver unmatched performance, lowest latency, ultra-low power and most advanced FLASHLIGHT analytics.

The comprehensive set of TERACertified switches to design complete data-center networks include

1RU fixed switch with 32-ports of QSFP28 (100G) It is the most cost-effective ToR switch in 1RU, based on 3.2T TERALYNX 5 switch asic It is targeted at use cases for ToR and edge applications



1RU fixed switch with 32-ports of QSFP56 (100/200G) It is the best price/performance ToR switch in 1RU, based on 6.4T TERALYNX 5 switch asic It is targeted at use cases for ToR and edge applications It future proofs customers as they transition from 25G NRZ to 50G PAM4 connectivity to servers & storage



1RU fixed switch with 32-ports of QSFP-DD (400G) It is the highest radix & performance switch in 1RU today, based on 12.8T TERALYNX 7 switch asic It is targeted at use cases for leaf, spine, core and DCI in the data center It delivers the most power efficient 12.8T switch with best TCO



1RU fixed switch with 32-ports of QSFP-DD800 (800G) It is the next-gen highest radix & performance switch in 1RU, based on 25.6T TERALYNX 8 switch asic It is targeted at use cases for next-gen leaf, spine, core and DCI in the data center It delivers the most power efficient 25.6T switch with best TCO



CEO Quote

“Our vision is to bring the benefits of open and disaggregated solutions being deployed by top hyperscale customers to the broader market. Using data center optimized TERALYNX switch silicon and SONiC software we are delivering a set of highly robust and validated switches with disruptive TCO,” said Rajiv Khemani, CEO and Co-Founder of Innovium Inc. “Through this effort, we are excited to be transforming the networking industry and ushering in a new era which will deliver breakthrough advantages we have enabled for top hyperscalers to a broad set of customers.”

Industry Analyst Quotes

650 Group: Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst

“Disaggregation has existed in the networking industry for nearly a decade among hyperscale customers. Innovation, higher bandwidths, greater control, automation and economics from white boxes have been critical drivers. Innovium has established itself as a credible player among hyperscalers and has enabled them with disaggregation. It is a smart strategy for them to extend disaggregation benefits to the broader market with the introduction of TERACertified switch solutions that deliver highly robust and pre-validated solutions built using TERALYX switch silicon and SONiC.”

Dell’Oro: Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director

“Disaggregation has occurred in servers and storage already, providing customers open solutions with choice of suppliers, faster innovation and better TCO. In the meantime, disaggregated networking has been so far driven mainly by just a few large hyperscalers who have the engineering resources to support their own Network Operating System development. While open-source SONIC has been available in the market for few years, the lack of support was one of the major barriers of its adoption by the broader market. Innovium is leveraging its investment in SONIC as well as its experience with the hyperscalers to deliver TERACertified switches to address the need of the broader set of customers.”

IDC: Brad Casemore, Research VP, Datacenter Networks

“The SONiC network OS, which has attracted a growing community that includes more than 50 contributing member companies, is emerging as the Linux of networking, driving a substantive second wave of network disaggregation in the datacenter. As a Linux open-source NOS, SONiC provides customers with continual innovation and agility, as well as choice and flexibility that protects against vendor lock-in. lDC forecasts that SONiC switching will represent a market worth more than $2 billion in 2024. Innovium, with its TERACertified solutions built on the TERALYX switch silicon, certified and tested with optics and DAC cables, is well placed to contribute to the SONiC market momentum.”

Customer & Partner Quotes

LinkedIn

“We now have TERALYNX based switches deployed in production across multiple data centers running SONiC network operating system. They have been extremely reliable and deliver us high performance, low latency, simplified management and rich telemetry. We are excited to hear about Innovium’s TERACertified switch solutions from its system partners that aim to accelerate adoption of an open disaggregated model using SONiC,” said Shawn Zandi, Head of Network Engineering at LinkedIn.

Microsoft

“SONiC started with a goal of using best-of-breed switching hardware, deploying new features at a rapid pace without impacting end customers, rolling out updates at scale reliably and automating networking tasks to simplify operations. We are pleased to have Innovium’s TERACertified switches join the SONiC family. This will help to accelerate broader customer adoption of SONiC.” said Dave Maltz, Technical Fellow and CVP at Microsoft Azure.

Innolight

“We have partnered with Innovium at top hyperscale customers to deliver highly reliable and high performance networks with our 100-400G optics. Each deployment has taken months of testing and tuning to deliver high quality and high performance,” said Osa Mok, Chief Marketing Officer of Innolight Technology. “We are now thrilled to collaborate with Innovium on TERACertified switch solutions that have been tested and validated with our optics targeting broader set of customers.”

Molex

“Molex, together with Innovium, has spent a number of years in delivering highly robust and high performance connectivity solutions for the top cloud customers,” said Ryan Wade, VP of Sales, Cloud at Molex. “We are very excited to have collaborated with Innovium on data center optimized TERACertified switches. Customers will benefit significantly from these pre-tested and pre-validated switches that included SONiC NOS and all connectivity options.”

Eoptolink

“As a market leader for 100/400G transceiver solutions, we have extensive hands-on experience in enabling robust optical network connectivity. This has taken a significant amount of interoperability testing, tuning and validation. We are very happy to see Innovium pre-validate Eoptolink’s transceiver solutions together with TERALYNX based switches and SONiC NOS as part of their TERACertified switch solutions. The program is designed to guarantee interoperability and significantly reduce customers effort and time to successfully deploy highly robust networks,” said Sean Davies, Director of Sales for the Americas at Eoptolink.

Availability

Innovium TERACertified switch solutions for 100G, 200G and 400G are available starting in mid-2021, while 800G switch solutions will be available at the end of 2021. Please contact skrometis@innovium.com for further information and book orders.

About Innovium

Innovium is a leading provider of high performance, innovative switching silicon solutions for Cloud and Edge data centers. Innovium TERALYNX family delivers software compatible products ranging from 1Tbps to 25.6Tbps with unmatched telemetry, low latency, programmability, and large buffers, and a feature rich architecture that scales to 51.2Tbps+. Innovium’s products have been selected and validated by market-leading switch OEM, ODM and cloud providers. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and is backed by leading venture capital firms including Greylock Partners, Walden Riverwood, Capricorn Investment Group, Qualcomm Ventures, S-Cubed Capital and Redline Capital. For more information, please visit: http://www.innovium.com

Innovium, TERALYNX, TERASCALE, INNOFLEX and FLASHLIGHT are trademarks of Innovium, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

