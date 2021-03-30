IntelePeer and Enghouse Interactive Collaborate to Create Automated COVID-19 Vaccination Scheduling Solution for Rural Areas

Atmosphere® CPaaS Solution and Enghouse CCaaS, powered by IBM, Answers the Call for Streamlined Appointment Scheduling in Underserved Internet Locations

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Automation—IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, and Enghouse Interactive, a leading global contact center and video solutions provider, have partnered to deploy an inbound COVID-19 vaccine scheduling hotline for households that may have trouble scheduling via the internet. The two companies joined forces to create a hotline scheduling solution with geographic routing capabilities, diligently offering vaccine-eligible residents the ability to get an appointment while also helping over 700 contact center agents work more efficiently to increase scheduling despite working from home.

According to a February 2021 Kaiser Family Foundation research project, four in ten adults over the age of 65 said it was difficult to get a vaccine appointment and the FCC estimates 21 million Americans do not have online access. With these troubling statistics in mind, IntelePeer and Enghouse Interactive collaborated to fast-track a COVID-19 hotline to provide those without internet access or who are not considered digitally literate, an easy solution to help schedule vaccines – effectively removing the digital divide that has slowed the U.S. vaccine roll-out.

“It was critical to help solve heavy inbound calling for residents qualifying to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. By implementing an automated voice solution via a hotline, residents were able to receive information they needed to eliminate the risk of confusion, long hold times, busy signals or dropped calls and bring a positive experience while scheduling to receive the vaccine,” said David Thomas, General Manager at Enghouse Interactive, Americas. “Working with IntelePeer allowed us to respond in a rapid manner to get our Enghouse CCaaS solution, backed by IBM’s Cloud Infrastructure, activated across nine participating contact center groups, comprised of community businesses and volunteers offering remote agent resources and experience.”

Prior to this automated solution, calls went to one system and overwhelmed it with information, leading to long wait times or dropped calls. IntelePeer’s Atmosphere® CPaaS and its geographic routing and with its easy to use Atmosphere SmartFlows communication workflow designer have given contact centers the ability to pre-screen based on vaccine qualification criteria for intelligent routing to the right contact center agent. The system also reacts quickly to changes in vaccine availability and can update callers about open vaccine appointments.

“As IntelePeer seeks to assist healthcare providers, states, businesses and the underserved public during this crucial time, Enghouse provides added strength and nimbleness as a contact center software partner,” said Jeremy Jones, Chief Commercial Officer at IntelePeer. “Thanks to their expertise we were able to build and launch a hotline that can meet a high volume of inbound calls and provide a solution that is easy to use, universally available, and improved residents’ overall experience.”

To learn more about how IntelePeer and Enghouse Interactive are helping with COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution, please call 1-855-462-6819.

About Enghouse Interactive

Enghouse Interactive (EI) is a leading global contact center and video solutions provider that has been serving thousands of customers for over 35 years. EI solutions enable customers to deliver winning customer experiences by transforming the contact center from a cost center into a powerful growth engine. EI core values – Reliability and Choice – are key differentiators in the global marketplace. Reliability speaks to EI’s reputation for always honoring commitments to customers, staff, partners and investors. Choice is reflected in the unparalleled breadth of its CX portfolio, which enables customers to choose from a wide array of solutions and consulting practices, whether deployed on-premises, in the cloud or on a hybrid platform. By providing a broad range of technologies and capabilities based on open standards, EI simplifies the advanced integrations that customers require.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer powers the new customer experience. Our Atmosphere® CPaaS enables companies to communicate better – driving more revenue, improving their customer experience, and making better business decisions – leveraging omni-channel Automation & Self-Service, AI, and Analytics, all delivered through a single easy-to-use cloud platform that works seamlessly with your existing business solutions. For more information visit: www.intelepeer.com

