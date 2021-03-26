KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Azure Villas at The Meadows, a New-Home Community in a Premier Castle Rock, Colorado Master Plan

Homebuilder offers personalized, new paired homes in a prime South Denver location, priced from the $450,000s





DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Azure Villas at The Meadows, a community of new paired homes in a prime South Denver location. Azure Villas is situated within one of the area’s most desirable master-planned communities in the picturesque town of Castle Rock, just 20 minutes south of Denver and a short drive to the city’s major employment centers. The established master plan combines quaint small-town living with big-city conveniences.

Nearly a quarter of the land at The Meadows is dedicated to parks and open space and features stunning mountain vistas and an extensive network of community walking trails. Among the many premium facilities is The Grange, a cultural arts center that hosts a variety of activities, including space for special events and club meetings as well as amenities for the whole family, including a splash park, lap pool and waterslide. Homeowners will also enjoy the Taft House, which hosts a multipurpose room, volleyball court, play structure, concession stand, fire pit and unique pool area with a bubble pit, climbing wall and vortex pool. Nearby Philip S. Miller Park features a field house, athletic field, indoor leisure and lap pool, splash pad, play equipment, outdoor amphitheater and pavilions. Additionally, the new community is zoned for the highly regarded Douglas County School District and minutes away from downtown Castle Rock, which offers boutique shopping, delectable eateries and a farmer’s market.

KB Home will be debuting several new, paired-home design offerings at Azure Villas at The Meadows, which showcase design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, beautiful master suites with walk-in closets, large back yards and ample storage space. The community’s new floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,700 to 2,400 square feet with several plans that offer a basement. Azure Villas at The Meadows will also offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Azure Villas at The Meadows is surrounded by striking natural scenery, and its prime location offers direct access to the Rocky Mountains as well as Denver’s major employment centers,” said Randy Carpenter, President of KB Home’s Colorado division. “We believe home shoppers will find the community a wonderful place to call home and invite them to explore the community’s premium amenities and the new-home designs we are introducing this weekend at this vibrant new neighborhood. As with other KB Home communities, Azure Villas at The Meadows provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

Azure Villas at The Meadows sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing starts from the $450,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR® certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

Contacts

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home



925-580-1583



clemessurier@kbhome.com