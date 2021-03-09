KBRA Releases New Podcast Episode: USD, UST, and Sovereign Risk

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a new podcast episode discussing the U.S. dollar, Treasuries, and sovereign risk. In this episode, Joan Feldbaum-Vidra, KBRA’s Managing Director and Head of Sovereign ratings, discusses recent dynamics in the dollar valuation, the recent rise in Treasury yields, and what this all means for global sovereigns, especially in emerging market economies.

“The discussion points to improvements, underway, in the U.S., which can be construed as a good signal for the global economy, while many sovereigns are in a better position to withstand the pressures,” Feldbaum-Vidra said.

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

