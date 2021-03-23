KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): January Unemployment Rate–A Surprise Uptick?
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases commentary on the trends in the January 2021 state-level unemployment data.
The U.S. unemployment rate jumped to 6.8% in January 2021 from 6.5% in December 2020, despite a number of federal stimulus packages. The underlying data revealed significant differences in unemployment trends across states, with several states’ unemployment rates trending upwards since November 2020.
Click here to view the report.
