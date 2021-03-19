Metropolitan Welcomes Spring Wildflowers at Diamond Valley Lake

Popular wildflower trail opens to public next Wednesday, March 24

HEMET, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is re-opening its widely popular Wildflower Trail at Diamond Valley Lake next Wednesday (March 24), offering visitors spectacular views of the district’s 4.5 mile-long lake and spring wildflowers.

The Wildflower Trail will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place. Though a “super bloom” like that seen in past years is not anticipated due to a lack of winter rains, spring ushers in the arrival of wildflowers that typically include California poppies, deep blue arroyo lupines, purple canterbury bells, yellow rancher’s fiddleneck, white popcorn flowers, and pink red maids.

“Diamond Valley Lake plays an essential role to Southern California’s water reliability and is one of Metropolitan’s greatest achievements in recent history,” said Metropolitan General Manager Jeffrey Kightlinger. “In addition to ensuring we’re prepared for emergencies and critically dry years like this one, the reservoir provides recreational opportunities that include hiking, biking, boating and fishing.”

The Southland’s largest drinking water reservoir, Diamond Valley Lake was dedicated in 2000, nearly doubling the region’s surface water storage capacity to help safeguard Southern California from drought and emergencies. It holds up to 264 billion gallons, which can be routed to almost all of Metropolitan’s service area.

The trail is part of the Southwestern Riverside County Multi-Species Reserve, which Metropolitan helped create in 1992, covering 9,000 acres surrounding Diamond Valley Lake and connecting to Lake Skinner.

The wildflower trail is a 1.3-mile loop accessible from the Diamond Valley Lake Marina’s parking lot, with entry off Domenigoni and Searl Parkways in Hemet. It is rated as an easy-to-moderate hike with some rugged terrain. Hours for the trail are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (no entry after 5 p.m.). The trails and marina are closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Staff is applying enhanced COVID-19 safety procedures that include mandatory use of face coverings, “one way only” directional signage to promote physical distancing on the trail, and additional staffing to enforce health and safety policies. Staff reserves the right to close the trail to address large crowd sizes.

Visitors are asked to refrain from picking the wildflowers and are encouraged to stay on trails to protect the area’s wildlife and avoid rattlesnakes. Parking is $11, with a $4-per-person trail fee. Pontoon boat rental and fishing information is available at dvlake.com.

Information on California Friendly® and native plants and water-saving tips are at bewaterwise.com.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative that, along with its 26 cities and retail suppliers, provide water for 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.

Note to editors: Photos of previous wildflower blooms at Diamond Valley Lake are available.

Contacts

Maritza Fairfield, (213) 217-6853; (909) 816-7722, mobile



Rebecca Kimitch, (213) 217-6450; (202) 821-5253, mobile