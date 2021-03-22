Mindbreeze Recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines

Evaluated based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#artificialintelligence—Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the field of information insight and applied artificial intelligence, has again been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, achieving the highest positioning on the Ability to Execute axis. This is the third time Mindbreeze has been recognized as a Leader in this report. The analyst firm evaluated 15 different providers as part of a global research report.

“Our customers are our top priority. That’s why we also offer them freedom of choice in terms of how they wish to implement Mindbreeze InSpire in their company. We provide a full-fledged hybrid approach – meaning that all the capabilities and possibilities of our insight engine are available both on-premises and in the cloud,” explains Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze. “We believe this positioning is a renewed recognition of our customers’ satisfaction and our efforts to continuously innovate and optimize our product. We are extremely pleased to be a Leader with the highest placement on the Ability to Execute axis.”

More than 2,000 of the world’s largest companies – including high-profile organizations such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Lufthansa, and Daimler – are already leveraging Mindbreeze’s AI-powered insight engine to manage their information more efficiently and more intelligently, and creating a sustainable competitive advantage as a result.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, Stephen Emmott, Anthony Mullen, 17 March 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leading international provider of appliances and cloud services for enterprise search, applied artificial intelligence, and knowledge management. The global partner network enables customer support worldwide, independent of time zones.

