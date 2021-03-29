Mitutoyo America Corporation Introduces Mitutoyo AI Inspect Software

AURORA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitutoyo America Corporation is pleased to announce the release of Mitutoyo’s new AI Inspect Software to its overall lineup of software solutions. Intended for use in determining defects in multiple applications, Mitutoyo AI Inspect is a standalone software product designed to assist customers with next generation visual defect analysis.





Key features:

Multi-modular Design: The software features two distinct modules: Training Module and Runtime Module.

Training Module: The main module of the software contains functionality to allow users to develop Inspection routines for automated implementation of defect detection using image sets. Methodologies include: Project Management of Image Sets: Importation, organization, and storage of user defined inspection projects. Import and Classification: Integrated tool sets and techniques for loading and classifying both normal (good) and defect (bad) image sets. Defect Marking: A simplified user interface for the operator to mark-up/highlight defects on images. Training Setup: Allows the operator to perform a wide range of tasks, including training mode with Testing and Analyzation and Optimization of defect detection models. Additionally, the Image Augmentation section allows operators to apply advanced techniques to the inspection models such as Brightness, Noise and Focus to reduce the influence of typical image aberrational factors that may influence the accuracy of training model. Training: Provides status for the operator to visualize the progress and success of the training sequence. Results and Thresholds: A graphical GUI that allows the operator to review number of predictions related to the trained model. These include image classifications and predictions, pixel predictions and defect size thresholds, and the overall model prediction of normal, uncertain, defect and misclassified trained model components. Deploy: Publish the model for Inspection. Additionally, the ability to publish the model and provide a unique identifier completes the entire deployment process.

The main module of the software contains functionality to allow users to develop Inspection routines for automated implementation of defect detection using image sets. Methodologies include: Runtime Module: The Runtime Module allows trained AI module to be incorporated into an inspection system. Included in the Runtime module model is the inference testing application that allows review of the AI model for sample testing on new images.

For more details, view the AI Inspect brochure or visit www.mitutoyo.com/aiinspect.

Mitutoyo Corporation is the world’s largest global provider of measurement and inspection solutions offering the most complete selection of machines, sensors, systems, and services with a line encompassing CMM (coordinate measuring machines), vision, form and finish measuring machines, as well as precision tools and instruments, and metrology data management software. Mitutoyo’s nationwide network of Metrology Centers and support operations provides application, calibration, service, repair, and educational programs to ensure that our 8,500+ metrology products will deliver measurement solutions for our global customers throughout their lifetime.

