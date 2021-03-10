NowRx Expands into Telehealth to Meet Demand for Safer, More Convenient Access to Medical Care

First phase of NowRx Telehealth streamlines access to HIV prevention medication PrEP with a free, app-based consultation and assessment with physician

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HIV—NowRx, a technology-enabled pharmacy that provides same-day and same-hour delivery of prescription medications, today announced its newest offering: NowRx Telehealth. NowRx Telehealth enables patients to interact directly with physicians through an easy-to-use app, and then receive delivery of prescribed medications on the same day or same hour. The first phase of NowRx Telehealth includes the launch of NowPrEP, a specialty service that includes a free physician assessment, lab testing and home delivery of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a critical HIV prevention medication.

“NowRx Telehealth is an exciting development because it puts us at the forefront of digital healthcare. No one else in the industry offers the capability to consult with a doctor and receive prescription medications within hours without leaving your home,” said NowRx CEO and co-founder Cary Breese. “The ongoing pandemic has reinforced the need to provide medical care in the most convenient, accessible and safe way for patients. And that’s exactly what NowRx Telehealth does.”

One of the primary benefits of NowRx Telehealth is providing a more convenient method of interacting with a doctor. This is especially helpful for patients with specialized conditions that require repeat office visits, frequent prescription updates or that may make them too uncomfortable to discuss with a doctor in person. That’s why the first phase of the offering includes NowPrEP, a specialty platform for patients who require the medication PrEP. A daily dose of PrEP can prevent HIV infection. But in order to be prescribed PrEP, a patient must undergo an initial doctor’s assessment, lab tests and then ongoing monthly visits to a physician to continue with the medication.

NowPrEP works with doctors, drug manufacturers, and clinical laboratories to enable the most seamless and affordable telehealth platform for HIV prep. Patients receive a free physician consultation and PrEP assessment, full integration with labs and testing, and free same-day delivery of the medication if they are prescribed PrEP. NowPrEP eliminates the hassles of scheduling and visiting the doctor’s office, lab testing, and driving to the pharmacy to pick up prescriptions. It makes HIV prevention much easier and more affordable.

In the future, NowRx Telehealth will offer dozens of other specialty physicians and targeted conditions that would benefit from the convenience of home-based consultations and prescription delivery. To learn more about NowPrEP and how pre-exposure prophylaxis can prevent HIV infection, read our blog. NowPrEP is available now on the App Store.

About NowRx

NowRx is a technology-enabled pharmacy that uses proprietary pharmacy software, robotics, AI, and last-mile logistics to provide free same-day delivery of prescription medications. NowRx’s pharmacy management system, QuickFill (v3.5), is one of the only pharmacy management software systems designed for same-day delivery that has been certified by the nation’s leading health information network, Surescripts Health Alliance Network. Surescripts connects NowRx’s QuickFill directly to more than 1.5 million physicians across the U.S. Powered by its DEA-certified micro-fulfillment pharmacies and hyper-efficient operations. To date, NowRx has delivered over 200,000 medications to 28,000+ customers. Learn more at www.nowrx.com.

Contacts

Marina Greenwood



Activa PR



415.999.1128



marina@activapr.com