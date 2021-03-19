OneStream Software is Recognized as a March 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions

Customers rate OneStream Software with the highest score among vendors who are recognized as a Customers’ Choice

ROCHESTER, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Announced today, OneStream Software, a leading provider of modern Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions, has been named a March 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions. Based on 52 Gartner-verified customer reviews posted in the past 12 months, OneStream was rated 4.8 out of 5 – the highest score across all vendors.

“We are proud to see that our customers, and the community that we have created, continue to experience the value of our platform, services and people – especially given the planning and analysis challenges brought by the global pandemic this past year,” said Tom Shea, CEO of OneStream Software. “We believe this Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice recognition validates our continued commitment to delivering 100% customer success and helping organizations navigate and adapt to the complexities of today’s global economy.”

By leveraging OneStream’s unified platform, the world’s largest global enterprises are gaining efficiency and agility across strategic, financial, and operational planning. OneStream’s Intelligent Finance platform enables customers to streamline planning and forecasting and extend analysis deeper into the organization to support business decisions from one trusted source. As a truly unified solution, OneStream eliminates the risk and complexity of data integration, validation and reconciliation between multiple products, applications, or modules. As such, OneStream customers have replaced multiple legacy products and point solutions to realize significant savings in time and cost, while driving performance across multiple planning processes with more granular data and value-added analysis.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investor KKR. With over 650 customers, 200 partners and over 700 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success.

