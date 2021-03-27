Orchid Ventures Amends the Terms of Warrants Issued in 2019

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / Orchid Ventures, Inc. (the “Company” or “Orchid“) (CSE:ORCD)(OTC PINK:ORVRF) announces that the Company has reduced the exercise price of certain common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants“) for the purchase of up to 10,115,089 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares“) from $0.18 per Share to $0.09 per Share. The expiry date of the Warrants has been extended from October 24, 2021 to October 24, 2023. These Warrants were originally issued on October 24, 2019 as part of a private placement. No Warrants have been exercised and insiders of the Company do not hold any of the Warrants.

Amendment of the exercise price and expiry date of the Warrants is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Orchid Ventures, Inc.

Orchid Essentials is a California-based cannabis innovation company that has developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium cannabis products and unique vape hardware delivery systems. Orchid also owns 100% of PurTec Delivery Systems, a company that produces, markets and sells clean vaporizer hardware that has been emissions tested against the most stringent standards in the world set forth by the EU and has unrivaled product quality and value pricing. Orchid’s management brings significant branding, product development and distribution experience with a proven track record of scaling businesses and building sustainable revenue growth through value-generating partnerships and innovation that creates enterprise value. Learn more at https://orchidessentials.com/

